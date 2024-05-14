“It would be the end of a cycle” - Liverpool outcast confirms desire to return to La Liga

Liverpool's third-choice goalkeeper Adrian has expressed his intention to return to Spain, where he started his career, in the upcoming summer transfer window. After being a part of the reserve teams at Real Betis in the initial years of his senior career, he joined Los Verdiblancos' senior squad in 2012.

In 2013, the Spaniard joined Premier League club West Ham United and continued there till 2019. The goalkeeper then moved to Anfield in August 2019 and debuted in a 4-1 win against Norwich City, after coming on in the 39th minute to replace the injured Alisson Becker. His contract with the Reds expires at the end of the 2023–24 season.

Confirms his desire to return to La Liga, Adrian said (via TheAnfieldTalk):

"I would like to return to La Liga after 11 seasons in the Premier League. It would be the end of a cycle. I’m still ready to compete. I feel very good despite being 37."

Adrian has not made a single appearance for Liverpool so far in the ongoing season. The last time he was on the pitch for the Reds was in the 2022 FA Community Shield, where he could not maintain a clean sheet. Overall, he has made 26 appearances for the club while keeping seven clean sheets.

Liverpool legend slams Mohamed Salah's performance in 3-3 draw against Aston Villa

Liverpool faced Aston Villa in their latest Premier League fixture on May 13, 2024, which ended in a 3-3 draw at Villa Park. The Reds' first goal came from goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez's own goal in the second minute.

Youri Tielemans scored the equalizer for Aston Villa through an assist by Ollie Watkins in the 12th minute. Red's Cody Gakpo scored to restore his side's lead in the 23rd minute.

Jarell Quansah scored the third goal for the Reds just three minutes into the second half. However, Aston Villa pulled a comeback and tied the score with two goals from Jhon Duran late in the game.

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol criticized forward Mohamed Salah's lack of involvement and contribution in the match and said (as quoted by HITC Sport):

"Kind of typical of his recent performances. No, (it's not a compliment). He was pretty invisible. It's just unfortunate that right now we are looking at him in a light that, considering how great for how long he's been, maybe it's a little unfair. It kind of goes along with the rhetoric of the end of the season that has been really poor from Liverpool."

The former Scottish defender added:

"So, it's very difficult to be positive, particularly on Salah because he hasn't done anything recently to help Liverpool. But we shouldn't really forget how great he has been over such a long period of time."

The Reds play against Wolverhampton Wanderers next in the Premier League on May 19, 2024, at Anfield.