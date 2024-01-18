"It would have to be one of the big clubs" - Agent confirms Liverpool and European giants are interested in signing Eredivisie star

Feyenoord defender David Hancko's agent has confirmed that Liverpool and several other top sides in Europe are monitoring his client for a potential transfer.

Hancko has been a key player for the Dutch side since joining them in a €6 million deal from Sparta Prague in August 2022. He played a pivotal role as Arne Slot's side won the Eredivisie last season, playing a total of 45 games for De club aan de Maas.

Hancko's agent Branislav Jasurek from FairSport International insisted that his client has been a target for both Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) along with a number of other European sides.

Jasurek said, as quoted by The Liverpool Echo:

“As an agency, we are in contact not only with these two clubs (Liverpool and PSG), but also with others who are looking into David's situation. I estimate that 80-90% David will stay in Rotterdam, because Feyenoord is fighting for the Champions League and the people at Feyenoord know that David Hancko will be sold, even in the summer, and maybe better than now."

"It would have to be one of the big clubs. He will certainly not go from Feyenoord Rotterdam, which is going to play in the Champions League, to a club that will play in the second half of the Premier League."

He added:

"It is special about David that he still wants to talk with the coach. We believe that in the summer he will choose and choose the best in terms of sports, just like it was with Sparta Prague, which he preferred over other teams."

"Likewise with Feyenoord Rotterdam, which he preferred over other and more financially lucrative offers. If he transfers, it will definitely be great because he will transfer to a big club. But even if he doesn't transfer, I think that David is happy in Rotterdam and nothing big will happen.”

Hancko is a left-footed centre-back who can also play at left-back. Aged 26 now. he has earned 35 caps for Slovakia till date.

Liverpool legend urged Jurgen Klopp to sign Newcastle United midfielder

Liverpool legend John Aldridge has urged the Reds to snap up Bruno Guimaraes from Premier League rivals Newcastle United. Aldridge insisted that the Brazil international is perfect for Jurgen Klopp's side.

He told The Liverpool Echo:

"He plays in a position where we need to improve, in my opinion. Even with Endo in the team, who has really done well. But when you're looking at perfection, you've got to have two players for every position. It's a position we've struggled with for some time."

"Endo's started to come good in it, he's got used to the Premier League. But when very good players become available, all the top teams are looking at them and you've got to be in the mix,"

He added:

"Whether Liverpool are in the mix, we'll have to wait and see. But he's a really good player for Newcastle. It's quite refreshing to see, Newcastle have got all this money but we can actually see FFP hopefully, hopefully, starting to come into effect."

Guimaraes has been a key player for Newcastle United since joining the Tynesiders in January 2022 from Lyon for a reported fee of £40 million. The Brazil international has so far made 87 appearances for Eddie Howe's side, scoring 11 goals and producing 10 assists in the process.