Jose Mourinho breaks silence on signing Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea

AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho has hinted that he is confident about signing Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea but was not planning to talk about the move yet. He claimed that he would not talk about Sadar Azmoun yet, despite the striker being in Rome for his medical, let alone the Belgian star.

Speaking to the media on Friday (August 25), Mourinho said he was promised Azmoun and another striker by AS Roma this summer. He hinted that talks are going on with Lukaku but is waiting for the striker to put pen to paper.

He said via Football.London:

"Not even [Sadar] Azmoun is one of our players yet, I also find it hard to talk about him. He is in Rome, I don't know if he has finished his visits or if he has signed. I don't see him as a Roma player, let alone [Romelu] Lukaku, who is a Chelsea player."

He added:

"In order not to get away from the question, I can say that there are clubs where players are chosen, and those who arrive are first choices. Even in Italy, but above all in England, where you are free to define the player profile you want."

Mourinho proceeded to share his conversation with the club's hierarchy regarding signing two strikers this summer:

"We are in a different situation and what was proposed to me by the manager was Azmoun. He not as my striker, but as one of my strikers. If his condition is good he can help us."

He added:

"When the manager proposed to me he told me that another one will come and so he makes me happy. If this other is a quality striker we will have good options in attack. I'm calm and I'm waiting."

Inter Milan and Juventus were also keen on signing Lukaku, but could not agree a deal with Chelsea.

Chelsea ready to loan out Romelu Lukaku as options dry up

Chelsea and Romelu Lukaku were keen to part ways permanently this summer, but things have not gone as planned. Inter Milan were in talks with the Blues, but they pulled out of the race after finding out the striker was also in talks with Juventus.

The Telegraph reported that the San Siro outfit were left furious and believed that they were stabbed in the back by the Belgian. Earlier today, the English publication reported that the striker had pulled out of talks with Juventus in a dramatic twist.

AS Roma emerged as a loan option straight away after Chelsea decided they wanted the striker off their books this season. The report adds that the Serie A side will be covering the full wages of the former Manchester United striker.