Real Madrid and Barcelona set to meet in Saudi Arabia to discuss Super League: Reports

Barcelona president Joan Laporta and Real Madrid president Florentino Perez are reportedly set to meet to discuss the Super League in Saudi Arabia next month.

The two clubs are scheduled to travel to Riyadh for the Spanish Super Cup games to be held in January. Reports from Mundo Deportivo (via Barca Universal) suggest that Laporta and Perez could set up a meeting.

Florentino Perez has refused to attend El Clasico games away from home in recent times, resulting in a tense relationship between the clubs. Prior to this development, it was a tradition for presidents of Barcelona and Real Madrid to share a meal on matchday. However, such meetings have become a rare occurence in recent times.

While the two Spanish juggernauts have not seen eye-to-eye on several issues over the years, one thing they unanimously agree upon is the formation of the Super League.

The proposed breakaway league has so far been rejected by Premier League's 'Big Six', Atletico Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are joined by Juventus and Napoli as the only major clubs to accept the Super League proposal thus far.

A meeting between Joan Laporta and Florentino Perez could prove vital towards the shared cause as it will allow the two clubs to create a plan and make a roadmap for the future of the tournament.

Barcelona and Real Madrid due massive loyalty bonus for Super League

The European Court of Justice recently asked UEFA and FIFA to back down from their stance against the Super League, clearing the breakaway competition to be launched when they seem fit.

While several clubs and league came out against the tournament, Real Madrid and Barcelona have maintained and further strengthened their stance about participating in it.

Now, as per reports from Mail Sport, the two Spanish giants are set to receive a whopping £870 million in bonuses from the Super League.

Expand Tweet

This sum is largely said to be consisting of media rights, sponsorship deals and individual investors' funds. Both clubs remained loyal to the project and did not back out, putting them in-line for the bonus.

Fellow La Liga clubs Valencia, Sevilla and Atletico Madrid released statements almost instantaneously after the ECJ's verdict that they would remain in support of UEFA and the European Clubs' Association.

The Mestalla club even went as far as saying that 'results must be earned on the pitch', prompting huge support from fans online.

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Arsenal and other GW 18 fixtures! Click here