Reports: Real Madrid ready to sell superstar in order to complete Kylian Mbappe signing

Manchester United are reportedly leading the race to sign the Real Madrid winger

Real Madrid’s newest galactico?

What’s the story?

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to sell Gareth Bale in order to fund a record £117 million deal for Monaco star Kylian Mbappe. The young Frenchman has been pursued by the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal, but Los Blancos are determined to beat off competition and sign the talented 19-year-old.

Gareth Bale is said to be happy at Real Madrid but according to reports in Marca, Zidane is ready to sell the Welshman in order to complete the signing of the coveted Frenchman.

In case you didn’t know...

Was this Bale’s last game for Real Madrid

While Mbappe might be on Real Madrid’s radar, the club which is set to profit the most is Manchester United. Bale himself is said to prefer a move to the Red Devils should he leave the All Whites and now United might finally get the go ahead to sign their long-term target.

The Premier League giants have been linked to a host of Real Madrid stars and with Madrid set to undergo a major squad overhaul in the summer there might be plenty of activity in this summer transfer window.

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid are set to have a number of people moving in and out of the revolving doors at Santiago Bernabeu. James Rodriguez, Alvaro Morata and Gareth Bale have all been linked with a move away from the Spanish capital while the likes of Eden Hazard, Kylian Mbappe and David De Gea are all expected to make a move to La Liga champions.

The All Whites have been desperate to land Kylian Mbappe for a while. Zidane is said to be huge fan of the Frenchman and is ready to do whatever it takes to complete the signing.

What’s next?

Both Mbappe and Bale are currently away on international duty. While the future of Mbappe has been subject to intense speculation, should Bale be available, it will spark off a bidding war among plenty of top clubs across Europe although Manchester United are reportedly favourites to sign the speedy Welshman.

Author’s take

Although 19, Mbappe is the real deal. £117 million might look like a lot for him at the moment, but the Monaco star is an investment for the future and if the deal can be completed by selling Bale, Madrid should not hesitate to let go of their speedy Welsh winger.