Bayern Munich offering €70m to sign Real Madrid superstar this summer - Reports

According to El Nacional, Bayern Munich are reportedly making a bold move in the transfer market this summer as they target Real Madrid midfield sensation Aurelien Tchouameni.

The Bavarian giants are said to be offering a substantial €70 million for the services of the French international, who has been attracting interest from top clubs.

The Germans' pursuit of Tchouameni comes as no surprise, given his impressive performances across 95 games at AS Monaco, prior to his move to the Bernabeu. It also highlights the immense financial challenge Real Madrid face in their pursuit of Kylian Mbappe.

With the Paris Saint-Germain star's potential transfer fee nearing a staggering €200 million, Los Blancos must find ways to balance their finances and raise sufficient funds. To offset their expenditure, Real Madrid are looking to offload players who are not integral to Carlo Ancelotti's plans.

They have already let a number of players go, including Karim Benzema, but many of them left for free or meagre sums. However, they could get a significant amount from a couple of talents, and one such talent is Tchouameni. The midfielder's market value has risen since his arrival at AS Monaco for €80 million, and Florentino Perez sees the possibility of recouping that investment.

Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Inter Milan have all expressed interest in the talented Frenchman, but the German club appears to be leading the race.

According to the report, manager Thomas Tuchel is personally advocating for the midfielder's acquisition. Their mammoth offer to Real Madrid signals their determination to secure Tchouameni's signature.

However, there is little certainty this bid will be enough to convince Real Madrid to part ways with the young midfielder. The Spanish club will carefully evaluate their financial situation and weigh the potential benefits of selling Tchouameni against his undeniable talent and future potential.

Real Madrid wish to move second-fiddle goalkeeper on, but he wants to stay

Thibaut Courtois has firmly established himself as the undisputed first-choice goalkeeper at Real Madrid. This dominance in the starting position has led to uncertainties surrounding the future of second goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, who joined the club in 2018.

Despite the high expectations, Lunin has had limited opportunities to showcase his abilities in the first team. Most of his appearances have been when Courtois was unavailable for selection, appearing in just seven La Liga games last season, keeping three clean sheets.

According to reports from AS (via RealChamps), Madrid has advised Lunin that his best course of action would be to seek a transfer to another team. There, he can gain valuable playing time and rediscover his form.

However, the young goalkeeper seems determined to stay and fight for his place. He currently has a contract with the club for one more year, and his intention is to honor it rather than pursuing a move elsewhere.