Chelsea confident of beating Manchester United to sign 24-year-old striker - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly confident of signing Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who is also on Manchester United's radar.

The Nigerian striker has been in phenomenal form this season, scoring 25 goals and providing five assists in 29 games across competitions. He has helped Napoli establish a 13-point lead at the top of the Serie A table as they look set to win the title.

Osimhen's form has seen him garner interest from clubs across Europe. As per 90min, Chelsea, Manchester United, Bayern Munich, and Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing him.

The Blues, however, are confident that they can beat the other three clubs in a bidding war for the Nigerian striker. This is despite them not being able to compete in the UEFA Champions League next season. Osimhen, 24, sees Chelsea legend Didier Drogba as his idol and could look to follow in his footsteps and move to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

The west London side have struggled massively in front of goal this season, scoring just 29 goals in 30 Premier League games. Hence, a prolific striker like Osimhen is a big priority. They could sell the likes of Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech, and Conor Gallagher to raise more funds to make a bid for the Napoli man.

Manchester United also hold an interest in Osimhen but are currently more focused on Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane. Bayern, meanwhile, might not be able to match Chelsea's spending power in the market.

PSG are still contemplating manager Christophe Galtier's future at the club, which could see them lag behind in the race for Osimhen.

Frank Lampard hints at changes in lineup for Chelsea's clash against Brighton

The Blues will host Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday, April 15. They come into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, interim manager Frank Lampard hinted at giving opportunities to players who didn't start against Real Madrid. He said (via Chelseafc.com):

"They can’t all play, the maths doesn’t work. So I think over the period I’m here, first I want to win football matches because we’re Chelsea and that’s what’s expected by us and the fans. Secondly I want to be part of a process in this period where players have an opportunity if they train well. If they deserve to play they get an opportunity on the pitch and they show what they can do."

He added:

"So tomorrow will be an opportunity for players who didn’t play in the Champions League or at the weekend to come in, because it’s a game when we absolutely need freshness and energy."

The Blues are 11th in the league table, 13 points behind fourth-placed Manchester United, who have a game in hand. Brighton, meanwhile, are seventh, seven points above the west London side but with two games in hand.

The Seagulls come into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat away against Tottenham Hotspur.

