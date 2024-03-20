Chelsea considering re-signing former attacker; Romelu Lukaku could be used as makeweight: Reports

It appears that Chelsea are considering the return of Tammy Abraham from Roma and plan to use Romelu Lukaku as a makeweight. This is what Calcio Mercato reports (h/t Sport Witness), adding that the Blues want to get Abraham back in exchange for Lukaku and a transfer fee.

Both Tammy Abraham and Romelu Lukaku are currently playing for Roma and Chelsea want to let the Belgian striker go in an effort to save money. The Italian giants and their manager Daniele De Rossi are inclined to keep Lukaku, who has appeared in 37 games across all competitions and has scored 18 goals this season.

Roma have a buy option of £37 million. But it's still unclear if they will be willing to make such an offer to sign the Belgian striker, who joined the Italian club on loan last summer.

As for Abraham, the Blues sold him to Roma in 2021 for a transfer fee of £34 million, but they now view him as a great option to bolster their offensive line. Abraham has been out this season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury. Last season, he appeared in 54 games across all competitions, with nine goals and seven assists.

According to Team Talk, it is unlikely that Roma and Chelsea will engage in transfer talks before the end of the season.

Tammy Abraham not the only striker Chelsea is interested in for the 2024/25 season

Tammy Abraham is not the only striker that the Blues are monitoring heading into the summer's transfer period. Per Team Talk, the club consider Napoli striker Victor Osimhen as their top option for the summer.

They are, however, expected to face a lot of competition to land him, as Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal are also in the mix for the striker. Per the same report, the asking price for the 25-year-old is £113 million and it is unclear if the Blues will pay the amount.

Osihmen has played 24 games across all competitions for Napoli this season so far with 13 goals and four assists. Chelsea, meanwhile, has been struggling all season. They are currently 11th in the Premier League standings with 39 points, eight behind Manchester United, who are sixth.