Chelsea make opening €30 million bid for 20-year-old winger - Reports

Chelsea have approached Dutch Eredivisie club PSV Eindhoven with a €30 million offer for Noni Madueke, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Chelsea have had a disastrous 2022-23 campaign so far as they sit 10th in the Premier League table. With just 25 points to their name from 18 matches, they are as close to the relegation zone as they are to the top four.

The London giants are hopeful of solving at least some of their problems in the transfer market. They have notably already signed four players this window in the shape of Benoit Badiashile, David Datro Fofana, Andrey Santos, and Joao Felix (loan).

It appears Chelsea intend to further strengthen their squad before the transfer window closes at the end of the month. While signing a new midfielder is on the agenda, they are also on the hunt for another attacker.

The Blues have been linked with a move for Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram in recent days. PSV's Madueke is another player said to be on their transfer wishlist this month.

Graham Potter's side have now stepped up their interest in Madueke by making an initial bid for him. According to the aforementioned source, they have offered the Eredivisie club a fee in the region of €30 million for him.

Having established direct contact with PSV, Chelsea have scheduled another set of talks with the club, as per the report. While the Eindhoven-based side are prepared to sell Madueke, they will only do so on their terms.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Opening verbal proposal close to €30m as Chelsea are now in direct contact with PSV Eindhoven for Noni Madueke — he’s the list alongside Marcus Thuram as potential option.Opening verbal proposal close to €30m as @RikElfrink reported, new round of talks scheduled. PSV, open to sell at their conditions. Chelsea are now in direct contact with PSV Eindhoven for Noni Madueke — he’s the list alongside Marcus Thuram as potential option. 🚨🔵 #CFCOpening verbal proposal close to €30m as @RikElfrink reported, new round of talks scheduled. PSV, open to sell at their conditions. https://t.co/g4Jv7407ks

A report on Friday, January 13, claimed that PSV want a fee similar to what Liverpool paid for Cody Gakpo earlier this month to sell Madueke. They are said to be holding out for a sum in the region of €40-45 million. It remains to be seen if the English giants can convince them to lower their demands.

How has Chelsea target Madueke fared for PSV?

Madueke joined PSV from Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2018. He then rose through the ranks at the club before making his senior debut in their 1-1 draw against VVV-Venlo in January 2020.

The England Under-21 international has since played a total of 79 matches for the Eredivisie outfit. He found the back of the net 20 times and provided 14 assists for his teammates in those games.

Having spent four-and-a-half years in the Netherlands, Madueke could soon be on his way back to England. A transfer to Chelsea could be on the cards for the left-footed winger.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man Utd vs Man City and Tottenham vs Arsenal! Click here

Poll : 0 votes