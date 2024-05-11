Chelsea star has strong interest from Saudi Arabia amid rumors of surprise release clause - Reports

Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku has been the subject of strong interest from Saudi Arabia, with revelations of a surprise release clause coming to light. The forward has not played at Stamford Bridge since he went on loan to Inter Milan two years ago.

The Belgian is currently on loan with Roma but is unlikely to move to the capital club on a permanent transfer, as they cannot afford to sign him. He has been impressive, racking up 20 goals in all competitions with the Italian giants this season.

Lukaku's future is uncertain as Chelsea clearly have no intention of keeping him on their payroll and sending him on loan yearly. This has led to interest from Saudi Arabia, amid revelations from Fabrizio Romano (via Caught Offside) that the striker has a £38 million release clause in his contract.

The transfer expert made it clear that Roma would not be able to keep him at their club, and it may also be difficult for the Belgian striker to find another club in Europe.

This has left Saudi Arabia as his only real option and he will find familiar faces if he does make the eventual switch. Former Chelsea players N'Golo Kante and Kalidou Koulibaly also ply their trade in the Middle East.

Chelsea manager Pochettino discusses rumors about his potential sacking

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino does not believe getting sacked from the club would be the end of the world for him. The Argentine manager has been linked with a potential exit from the west London club after his side endured a disappointing start to the current campaign.

Speaking ahead of his side’s clash with Nottingham Forrest in the Premier League, the former Spurs boss said (via SkySports):

"It would not be the first time a coaching staff decided to not keep going. Tomorrow, I could say I am going to leave. It's two parts if they make a decision and it's not only if Chelsea are not happy, the owner is not happy, the sporting director is not happy.

"Maybe we are not happy because we arrived here with a job to do, but in the end, it's not what we expect. I am not saying I am not happy. If we split it's not a problem, it will not be the end of the world."

The Blues have rallied in the closing stages of the season and look set to salvage their campaign following some impressive wins of late. With only a handful of games to go, the Blues look set to return to European football and are currently seventh in the league table.