Chelsea willing to offer 3 players in swap deal to sign Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana: Reports

According to Football Insider, Chelsea are willing to offer Kalidou Koulibaly, Romelu Lukaku, and Trevoh Chalobah in a swap deal to acquire Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana this summer.

Onana joined Inter Milan last summer and has dazzled this season. The former Ajax goalkeeper has made 41 appearances in all competitions this campaign, keeping 19 clean sheets. He also impressed during the UEFA Champions League final, narrowly losing 1-0 against Manchester City.

Chelsea have reportedly made Andre Onana their top goalkeeper transfer target this summer. Mauricio Pochettino and Co. are open to offloading both Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga (via talkSPORT). This is because both keepers have failed to cement themselves as the Blues' No.1 over the last few years.

Onana signed a five-year contract with Inter Milan, hence his current deal runs till the summer of 2027. Football Insider has reported that the Blues are working on a deal to offer £43 million as well as the trio of Chalobah, Koulibaly, and Lukaku.

Trevoh Chalobah has fallen down the pecking order at Chelsea, only making 34 appearances this season, with just 18 Premier League starts. However, the 23-year-old is versatile and could be one for the future so selling him may not be the right move for the Blues.

Kalidou Koulibaly has failed to impress for the west London outfit after a big transfer move last summer. He has only made 32 appearances in all competitions and is expected to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Romelu Lukaku has spent the entire 2022-23 season on loan at Inter. Offering him in a swap deal seems to be the most plausible choice after he made it clear he was unhappy at Stamford Bridge in 2022.

Another potential stumbling block would be Onana's unwillingness to join Chelsea. He admitted he was very happy at Inter after the UCL loss and may not want to give up playing Champions League football next season.

Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku given offer to join Al-Hilal this summer: Reports

According to the Evening Standard, Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku has been offered an annual salary of £16 million to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal this summer.

The Belgium international has had a decent season for Inter Milan, scoring 14 goals and providing seven assists in 37 matches. However, it hasn't been enough to convince the club's hierarchy to re-sign him on a permanent deal.

The 30-year-old is still expected to leave Stamford Bridge this summer. He reportedly met Al-Hilal officials in Paris on June 12 to discuss a possible transfer.

The only factor that would prevent this move from materializing is Lukaku's reluctance to move to Saudi Arabia. He is still keen on playing at the highest level in Europe and is more than capable of getting back to his best form next season.

