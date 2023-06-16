Inter Milan set sights on signing Arsenal star to bolster squad in the summer transfer window - Reports

Serie A giants Inter Milan are interested in signing Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun ahead of the 2023-24 season, according to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

Balogun, 21, dazzled on loan at French club Stade Reims in the recently-concluded 2022-23 season. He finished fourth in the Ligue 1 goalscoring table with 21 goals and bagged three assists from 37 games. The striker also netted once in two matches in the Coupe de France.

The USA international is due to return to Arsenal when his temporary contract with Reims ends on June 30. However, there are no guarantees that he will get regular playing time at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners already have Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah and are looking to sign Chelsea's Kai Havertz.

Balogun, meanwhile, is keen to secure regular playing time after having a remarkable campaign at Reims. According to the aforementioned source, he has thus decided to seek a move away from north London.

Serie A club Inter Milan have emerged as a potential destination for the former Middlesbrough loanee. As per the report. the Nerazzurri are expected to make a formal approach for the striker imminently.

Balogun is contracted to Arsenal until the end of the 2024-25 season. A final decision about the American's future will be made by Mikel Arteta's side. However, they are prepared to cash in on the youngster for £34 million, according to reports.

The striker joined the north London giants at the age of eight in 2008. He rose through the club's youth ranks before making his senior debut in their 3-0 win against Dundalk FC in the UEFA Europa League in October 2020.

Balogun has made ten senior appearances for Arsenal thus far, bagging two goals and one assist.

Arsenal face stiff competition for Leicester City star Timothy Castagne

Arsenal have set their sights on signing a new right-back ahead of the 2023-24 season. The Gunners currently have Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu but are keen to bring in an attacking-minded full-back.

The north London giants have been credited with a long-term interested in Real Valladolid Ivan Fresneda. The Spaniard, though, has also been linked with other clubs, including Barcelona. The Premier League giants have thus identified Leicester City's Timothy Castagne as an alternative option.

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieir, Mikel Arteta's side have touched base with Leicester to discuss a potential transfer. The reporter added that negotiations over a transfer could progress quickly.

However, the Gunners are not the only club interested in the Belgium international. AFC Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Fulham are also in the mix, as per reports.

