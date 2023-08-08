Joan Laporta and Barcelona boss Xavi at loggerheads over potential signing of PSG superstar Neymar: Reports

Barcelona president Joan Laporta and manager Xavi are reportedly colliding over potentially re-signing Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

According to SPORT's David Bernabeu Reverter (via ManagingBarca), Laporta will meet with Xavi in the coming days to convince him on signing the Brazilian. The Blaugrana boss hasn't seemed too fond of the 31-year-old's return from a footballing standpoint.

However, Laporta will inform Xavi that Neymar's signing is a club operation rather than a sporting one. Moreover, the La Liga giants' president reckons the Brazil international's capture would help strengthen 'the Barca brand'.

Barcelona have long been in financial turmoil, and doubts over their financial capabilities are what saw Lionel Messi turn down a return to the Camp Nou. The Argentine icon headed to MLS side Inter Miami instead earlier this summer.

However, Messi's former PSG teammate Neymar is keen on returning to the Blaugrana. He left them in 2017 and headed to the Parc des Princes on a world record €222 million transfer.

The former Barcelona attacker's spell with the Parisians has been a topsy-turvy one amid fitness issues and a frosty relationship with club fans. He has been regularly mooted for a potential departure from the Ligue 1 champions with each passing summer.

Neymar bagged 18 goals and 17 assists in 29 games across competitions last season. He was in scintillating form before undergoing surgery on his ankle and missing the closing stages of the season.

ESPN reports that PSG would ask for around £60-70 million for the Brazilian. He has two years left in his contract at the Parc des Princes.

Saudi Arabian club looking to buy PSG's Neymar and send him to Barcelona on loan

Saudi Arabia could be an option for the wantaway PSG star.

According to the aforementioned source, a Saudi Pro League club are interested in signing Neymar and sending him out on loan to Barcelona. Plenty of Europe's biggest stars have headed to the Middle East, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante.

The Brazilian appears to be the latest in Saudi's sights as they continue their assault on European football. He would then be loaned out to his former side Barca, which would fit well with the ongoing financial issues at the Camp Nou.

However, it would come as no surprise to see Neymar reject the proposal. Money played no part in Messi's decision to reject Saudi heavyweights Al Hilal earlier this summer.

His current PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe has also turned down a switch to the same club. They had offered the Parisians a staggering £259 million while the Frenchman was offered £50 million per month.