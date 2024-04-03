Manchester United begin talks to sign 23-year-old French full-back: Reports

With the summer transfer window approaching, Manchester United are in talks with OGC Nice defender Melvin Bard to sign him as a new left-back for the club, as per The Standard.

The Red Devils will be attempting to strengthen their defense this upcoming transfer window. A left-back signing seems crucial, considering the injuries suffered by Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia this season.

The 23-year-old Bard is already playing under Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS ownership in France and has received praise for his performance in Ligue 1 this season. He is expected to get his maiden France call-up prior to Euro 2024 this summer.

This potential transfer can be beneficial to both INEOS-affiliated clubs. Melvin Bard joined Ligue 1 side Nice in July 2021 and has two years remaining on his current contract. He is reportedly expected to receive a new and enhanced deal in the upcoming months.

As it is before most transfer windows, many names have been associated with Manchester United as potential signings for the summer. They include English forward Samuel Iling-Junior, Brazilian defender Gleison Bremer, English midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Brazilian midfielder João Gomes, Senegalese defender Mikayil Faye, and American goalkeeper Patrick Schulte, among others. No official announcements about new signings have been made by the club yet.

Manchester United's current standing in the Premier League

The Red Devils are currently standing sixth on the Premier League table with 48 points. Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Aston Villa, and Tottenham make the top 5 as of yet.

On Thursday, April 4, 2024, the Red Devils will be playing against Chelsea in the Premier League. Chelsea are ranked 12th on the league table with 40 points.

Manchester United also has the FA Cup semi-final match against Coventry City on April 21, 2024, at Wembley Stadium. The other FA Cup semi-finalists are Manchester City and Chelsea, who will face each other on April 20, 2024. The FA Cup final is scheduled for May 25, 2024.

