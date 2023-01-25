Manchester United keen on signing Chelsea target but want to wait until the summer - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly set to battle Chelsea in their pursuit of Olympique Lyon right-back Malo Gusto.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Blues have agreed on personal terms with the player. They are negotiating with Lyon to bring the player to Stamford Bridge in the ongoing winter transfer window.

Personal terms have been agreed as revealed yesterday, as Malo Gusto dreams of Premier League football. Chelsea will push again for Malo Gusto this week. Talks are ongoing after opening bid rejected, OL want to keep the right back but Chelsea are not giving up.

While the player is keen on the move, the Ligue 1 side want to keep him until the summer.

With Reece James suffering from injuries regularly this season, the London side are looking to invest in a solid backup option. Manager Graham Potter has been forced to play wingers in the right wing-back spot and has also opted to play centre-back Trevoh Chalobah in the position in recent games.

Foot Mercato also reports that Denzel Dumfries of Inter Milan is still their priority, but he is valued at €50 million.

Manchester United are also interested in Gusto but would like to wait till the summer for a move. Manager Erik ten Hag has predominantly played Diogo Dalot at right-back this season and he has impressed.

With the Portuguese sidelined with an injury, Aaron Wan-Bissaka has stepped up in recent games and played well. This comes after the Englishman was linked with a move away from the Red Devils, according to The Athletic. If he leaves, Ten Hag would like to sign a right-back to replace him.

Chelsea have been highly active in this window and signing Gusto would be their seventh signing in January. The Frenchman is a versatile player who can play on the right of a three or four-man defense. He has made 15 appearances this season for Lyon, providing one assist.

Manchester United and Chelsea interested in 24-year-old star

A move to the Premier League is looking likely for Victor Osimhen.

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly in the race to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. According to Italian journalist Ciro Venerato, multiple top clubs are battling for his signature. He said:

"If Osimhen’s representatives or the footballer show the desire to have new experiences elsewhere, Napoli could sell him for very high figures of €120m or €140m. Many top clubs are on the Nigerian: first and foremost Real Madrid, because Carlo Ancelotti dotes on him, then Manchester United, Tottenham (if Harry Kane leaves) and Chelsea.”

The Red Devils will look to improve their attacking department with Marcus Rashford as their only proper goal-scoring threat. Cristiano Ronaldo's departure and Anthony Martial's injury issues have been detrimental to Manchester United. They have signed Wout Werghost on loan until the end of the season.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have been toothless in attack this year. The signings of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling have not had the desired effect and the Blues could look to bolster their forward line.

Osimhen, 24, has scored 14 goals and provided four assists in 19 games across competitions for Napoli this season.

Victor Osimhen—13 goals

Ademola Lookman—11 goals



Serie A top scorers: Victor Osimhen—13 goals, Ademola Lookman—11 goals. No African player has ever won the award before.

