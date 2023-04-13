PSG superstar Lionel Messi has several enemies at Barcelona amid rumors of return: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi, who has been heavily linked with a return to Camp Nou, reportedly shares a troubled relationship with two Barcelona players.

According to Catalan outlet El Nacional, Lionel Messi is not on the best of terms with two current Barca players, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Ansu Fati. Ter Stegen’s relationship with Messi reportedly turned sour towards the end of the Argentina icon’s time at Barcelona. The pair had several falling-outs and their relationship has neither improved nor worsened since Messi’s departure in the summer of 2021.

Fati, on the other hand, reportedly betrayed Lionel Messi when he signed with Portuguese super agent Jorge Mendes. Prior to switching camps, Fati used to be represented by Messi’s brother. The 35-year-old reportedly has a cold relationship with the current Barcelona No. 10.

While sour relationships are not ideal, they are unlikely to hurt Messi’s chances of returning to the Camp Nou. It has been reported that the Barca hierarchy are eager to have their record goalscorer back but are yet to make headway in terms of negotiations.

Messi’s PSG contract runs out in June 2023, and it is believed that the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner is not comfortable in Paris. PSG have reportedly tabled an extension offer for him but the Argentinian is yet to put pen to paper.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal are also interested in singing Messi. They are prepared to pay him a record €400 million per year to join them this summer.

Former Barcelona star Ivan Rakitic wants PSG superstar Lionel Messi to join Sevilla

Former Barcelona and Croatia star Ivan Rakitic has requested former teammate Lionel Messi to join him at Sevilla this summer.

Rakitic claimed that the PSG ace would be able to enjoy his football in Andalusia and offered to put him in a flat next to UNESCO Heritage Site La Catedral.

When asked to name the team Lionel Messi should join in the summer, Rakitic told Diario AS:

“(Laughs). I wish (Messi comes) here (Seville). If Messi wants to enjoy football, life and the city, he will end up in Seville this afternoon. He won't be better off anywhere else.

“All teams would want to have Leo no matter what, if necessary, we can put him in a flat next to La Catedral. He is a unique player, and he has earned the right to decide what he wants to do with his future. We all want to hear his decision very much, but the important thing is to enjoy his football for much longer.”

Messi and Rakitic played 277 games together at Barcelona, combining for 27 goals.

Poll : 0 votes