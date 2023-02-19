Real Madrid scared midfielder will 'break agreement' because of Chelsea - Reports

It's no secret that Jude Bellingham is wanted by numerous clubs in Europe, with Real Madrid leading the pack. However, Chelsea have reportedly given Los Blancos reason to be concerned.

The Telegraph reported that Blues co-owner Todd Boehly is keen to break transfer records and is willing to invest a huge €150 million to sign Bellingham. Liverpool are also vigorously trying to convince the player for a potential move. However, as of now, it seems that Real Madrid are Bellingham's preferred club.

The English midfielder is anticipated to be the summer's most coveted signing. Reports indicate that Bellingham has come to an agreement with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez. However, Perez is wary of the potential financial complications that could arise in the wake of Kylian Mbappe's saga.

While the French forward was widely expected to sign for Los Blancos, he opted to remain with Paris Saint-Germain, much to Madrid's dismay and anger. Perez is concerned that something similar may happen with Bellingham, who could potentially 'break the agreement'.

The Englishman's renewal with Borussia Dortmund looks rather unlikely. However, Chelsea are contending for his signature and could throw a spanner in the works for Real Madrid.

It does not bode well for Madrid that Chelsea have shown that they are willing to open their checkbooks and make massive signings. They broke the British transfer record to sign Enzo Fernandez from Benfica for €121 million in January.

According to El Nacional, the complexity of the situation is heightened by the family factor. The midfielder's father, Mark Bellingham, a former amateur footballer, wants his son to thrive in the Premier League.

Despite the player's inclination to test his luck in La Liga, he also desires to demonstrate his ability in the English top flight. Notably, he was overlooked by the bigger giants in England a few years earlier, despite his impressive showing with Birmingham's Championship team.

At the moment, no definitive decision has been made about Bellingham's future, although a move to a European juggernaut remains most likely. However, with several months remaining till the transfer window opens, anything is still possible.

Former Chelsea defender could leave Real Madrid for the Premier League

According to Fichajes, Tottenham Hotspur are said to be exploring the possibility of signing Antonio Rudiger and reuniting him with former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte.

Last summer, Real Madrid's acquisition of Rudiger on a free transfer was highly praised as a masterstroke. Despite his remarkable background at Stamford Bridge, Rudiger's time at Madrid has been anything but smooth sailing.

He is yet to reach the same heights he had at Chelsea and reports suggest that his coach Carlo Ancelotti is increasingly disappointed with his performances. This could potentially see the defender leave the Bernabeu after just one year.

