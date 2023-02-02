Why Jorginho could be a shrewd signing for Arsenal and Arteta

Jorginho has completed a permanent move from Chelsea to Arsenal

If any Premier League club has gotten their transfer policy right in recent years, it’s certainly Arsenal. Since Mikel Arteta’s appointment as manager in 2019, the Gunners have had more transfer hits than misses.

The Spanish coach’s rapport and understanding with Sporting Director Edu Gasper has yielded positive results. This has manifested in the club’s performances this season as well.

However, even with Arsenal sitting five points clear at the top of the Premier League table, there was a need to strengthen their squad in the January transfer window.

Just like last summer’s window, the Gunners made up for missing out on their topmost targets. Despite failing in their attempts to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk and Moises Caicedo, the Gunners managed to bring in Jorginho from Chelsea on deadline day.

The transfer has been criticized by a section of the club’s fans, but it could prove to be a shrewd signing after all.

Jorginho suits Mikel Arteta’s style perfectly

At 31, Jorginho is pretty much entering the twilight of his career but there’s so much he still has to offer. For starters, he’s a shoo-in for Arteta’s heavy possession-based style.

The Italian midfielder’s skillset is different from what both Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka offer. He’s more about playing short vertical passes and recycling possession. These are the exact reasons why Pep Guardiola reportedly wanted him at Manchester City before he went to Chelsea.

The Italian midfielder has contributed 29 goals and nine assists in 213 games for the Blues since joining the club from Napoli in 2018.

However, one does not need to look far to realize Jorginho wasn’t used properly during his time at Stamford Bridge. For a player who often dominated play from deep at Napoli, it beggars belief that the Blues often misapplied the midfielder's strengths.

At Arsenal, though, he now has the opportunity to play at a stable club and under a manager who will play to his strengths. The Gunners like to possess the ball and Jorginho, as a deep-lying playmaker, will wreak havoc from such a position, especially against opponents who deploy low blocks.

He has the ability to pick a pass from his own box and, considering how fast and pacey Arsenal’s front three are, that can only be a positive.

Jorginho provides cover for Arsenal’s thin midfield

The most pertinent aspect of Jorginho’s move to Arsenal is also that he provides cover in a position that has badly needed reinforcements.

The Gunners are quite thin in the middle of the park and are just an injury or two away from seeing their impressive season fall apart.

Partey’s delicate injury record remains a huge worry, as his importance to the team cannot be overstated. Add to that the fact that Mohamed Elneny is currently out injured. Meanwhile, Albert Sambi Lokonga has been shipped out on loan to Crystal Palace and you can see why the club need more numbers in midfield.

With Jorginho around though, Arteta can rotate more now as they compete in the Premier League and the UEFA Europa League. The former Chelsea man provides adequate cover in midfield and is competent enough to replace Partey and Xhaka when they need rest.

Arteta certainly knows the value of the player he’s got, as he explained to Arsenal.com:

“Jorginho is a midfield player with intelligence, deep leadership skills and a huge amount of Premier League and international experience."

He added:

“Jorginho has won in his career, but he still has the hunger and huge willingness to contribute here. We are so pleased to sign Jorginho and welcome him and his family to the club.”

Arsenal may have lost out on their two priority signings in the January transfer window, but they still got a decent replacement. Jorginho could just be the shrewd signing they need to continue their Premier League title charge.

