Free Fire MAX Daily Trials (February 25, 2023): Day 2 rewards, how to get, and more

With the ongoing Chroma Futura campaign, Garena has added many new events to Free Fire MAX. The different ongoing events will keep players captivated for hours while also providing many free rewards, such as skins, costumes, and other items.

The unique “Daily Trials” event is one of the most recent additions to the battle royale title. It will provide a 24-hour trial of a unique character and a gun skin daily.

Yesterday, as part of the first day, a 24-hour trial of DJ Alok and AK47 - Skull Hunter was made available. Today marks the event's second day, and has a new character and gun skin in-store for the players.

Further details about the Day 2 of the “Daily Trials” event are provided below.

Free Fire MAX: How to get free 24-hour trials of Leon and the Thompson - Time Travellers?

Day 2 of the Daily Trials event has been introduced to Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

The second day of the “Daily Trials” event has commenced within Garena Free Fire MAX, providing 24-hour trials of the "Leon" character and the "Thompson - Time Travellers" gun skin. To unlock the trials, the players wouldn’t have to perform any tasks and simply have to sign in to their accounts.

The Leon character essentially possesses the Buzzer Beater ability in the game, and at the most basic level, it recovers 16 HP after surviving combat. In the meantime, at the highest level, surviving combat will restore 60 HP.

On the other hand, the exclusive Thompson - Time Travellers gun skin provides the following benefits:

Range: “++”

Reload Speed: “+”

Magazine: “-”

Gamers interested in getting the rewards through the Daily Trials event can follow the steps outlined below:

Step 1: Start by opening Free Fire MAX on your mobile device.

Click on the "Calendar" icon located on the screen's right (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once the game boots up, head to the “Chroma Futura” event section by clicking on the Calendar icon on the right side of the screen.

Select the "Daily Trials" event (Image via Garena)

Step 3: A list of available events will emerge on the screen, and you must subsequently select the “Daily Trials” option from the left side.

Step 4: Finally, tap the “Claim” button beside the two rewards to receive them inside the battle royale title.

Once claimed, you may equip them and try them out in the different game modes present in Free Fire MAX.

Work Hard Play Hard event in Free Fire MAX.

Work Hard Play Hard is another event active within the game (Image via Garena)

Work Hard Play Hard is another active event in the game, and it commenced on 24 February 2023, alongside the first day of Daily Trials. It offers two exciting rewards: a Techno Chopper skin and 10x Chroma Data Chips. Interested users will have to complete the following requirements to receive them:

Play 100 minutes in the game: 10x Chroma Data Chip

Play 200 minutes in the game: Techno Chopper

Once the conditions have been accomplished, you may claim the rewards from its relevant section.

Basically, the Chroma Data Chip will be helpful in the Chroma Cards event to make the spins. On the other hand, the Techno Chopper is a good-looking and futuristic-themed skin for Machete.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes