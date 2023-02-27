Free Fire MAX Daily Trials (February 27, 2023): Day 4 rewards, how to get, and more

Daily Trials are one of the many components of the ongoing Chroma Futura event series in Free Fire MAX. As implied by its name, the event offers gamers an option to test out a wide array of exciting characters and gun skins for a limited 24-hour trial.

The rewards are refreshed daily, giving individuals plenty of variety. A new set of rewards are now available, and all you have to do is sign in to the battle royale title to claim two attractive rewards free of cost.

Here is a comprehensive overview of the current event and detailed instructions on getting the rewards from the same.

How to get free 24-hour Iris and M1887 – Winterlands 2020 trials in Free Fire MAX?

Today players can get Iris and M1887 – Winterlands 2020 (Image via Garena)

The rewards for the fourth day of Daily Trials are finally available on the Indian server of Free Fire MAX. Like the previous days, you can get your hands on attractive cosmetics by signing in to the game from February 27, 2023, at 04:00 a.m. IST to February 28, 2023, at 3:59 a.m. IST.

The Iris character and the coveted M1887 – Winterlands 2020 skin are available this time. After claiming the items, you can utilize them for 24 hours.

The process to get Daily Trials in Free Fire MAX

Claim the rewards of the Daily Trials event by following the steps that are outlined below:

Step 1: Boot up Free Fire MAX on your mobile device and then tap on the Calendar icon that you will find on the right side of the lobby screen.

Select Daily Trials from the available menu (Image via Garena)

Step 2: The “Chroma Futura” events will soon show up, and you will subsequently have to select the “Daily Trials” event.

Step 3: You can finally claim the two rewards, i.e., the Iris character and M1887 – Winterlands 2020, by clicking on the “Claim” button present beside them.

The two rewards will soon be claimed, and you can equip them through the “Characters” and “Weapons” sections, respectively.

Details about the Iris character and M1887 – Winterlands 2020.

Iris comes with a Wall Brawl ability (Image via Garena)

Iris's character in Free Fire MAX possesses a unique Wall Brawl ability. At the base level, successfully firing at a Gloo Wall will mark enemies within seven meters of it and penetrate the Gloo Wall to cause damage to the marked enemies. Damage inflicted will be lower than usual. It is effective on only three Gloo Walls and has a cooldown of 85 seconds.

Upon reaching the max level, the number of Gloo Walls it will be applicable for will increase to five, and the cooldown will come down to 60 seconds.

M1887 - Winterlands 2020 skin will be available for 24 hours (Image via Garena)

M1887 – Winterlands 2020, on the other hand, provides unique benefits to the shotgun apart from enhancing its overall look. The following are the attributes that get boosted as a result of the skin:

Range: “++”

Reload Speed: “-”

Movement Speed: “+”

Note: Each “+” stands for an increase, whereas a “-” stands for a reduction.

