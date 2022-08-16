Free Fire MAX Emote Party event: How to get new legendary emote this week

Emotes are highly sought-after in Free Fire MAX and are utilized by players to express themselves on the battlefield. The game has a variety of emotes, from ones that allow players to assert their dominance and celebrate victory to those that are used to mock opponents.

Many gamers regularly spend tons of diamonds on new emotes to expand their collection, but they occasionally miss out on exclusive options. Because of this, players wait for events like Emote Party to get their hands on the best emotes.

Garena recently introduced the latest iteration of the Emote Party, featuring the new Flying Saucer alongside several other unique and rare emotes. Due to its popularity among gamers, many players have already spent their diamonds on the event.

Free Fire Max Emote Party events provide exclusive emotes

This version of Emote Party kicked off on the Free Fire MAX India server on 16 August 2022, and gamers can participate in the event until 22 August 2022. As usual, players have two options: a Normal Draw costing 19 diamonds or a Super Draw priced at 1999 diamonds.

The difference between the two is that gamers are guaranteed an emote reward in the Super Draw, and they will receive a Flying Saucer emote after five spins. Once this emote has been drawn, they will also receive a legendary emote after every fifth Super Draw, thus providing a great bargain.

To make it an even better deal, Garena is offering a 50% discount on the Super Draw, and users will be able to get their first emote for 99 diamonds.

The prize pool includes multiple emotes (Image via Garena)

The list of items up for grabs in the new Emote Party event is as follows:

Grand Prizes

Flying Saucer

Kungfu Tigers

Dribble King

Big Smash

FFWC Throne

Normal Prizes

Lol

Energetic

Baby shark

Moon Flip

Wiggle Walk

Shake It Up

Party Dance

Death Glare

The Swan

Bring it On

Fancy Hands

Shimmy

Challenge On

Bhangra

Threaten

Hello

Provoke

Applause

Dab

Cube Fragment

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 30 September)

Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 30 September)

Blood Moon (SCAR) Weapon Loot Crate

FFCS (MA41 + Groza) Weapon Loot Crate

Bloody Gold (MP40) Weapon Loot Crate

Pink Devil Weapon Loot Crate

Urban Rager Weapon Loot Crate

Booyah Weapon Loot Crate

Pet Food

Gold Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 30 September)

30x Universal Fragment

Resupply Map

Scan

Steps to collect the rewards from the Emote Party in Free Fire

Users can follow the instructions outlined in the following section to collect legendary emotes from the Emote Party event in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: First, players need to access the event interface by clicking the go-to button under the Emote Party tab in the new tab.

Make spins using diamonds to attain rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Gamers must make the desired spin until the reward is acquired.

Users can obtain five emotes, including the Flying Saucer, for 895 diamonds, which is certainly a good deal. Even players with just a few hundred diamonds can spend the currency on a single super spin to obtain an emote.

