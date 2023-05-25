Free Fire MAX OB40 update Login Rewards: Get free vouchers, room card, and more

Free Fire MAX’s OB40 patch is set to release on May 31, 2023, and the countdown for the same has begun, with a new login event inside the battle royale title. This event will be available during the upcoming week, and players can sign in daily to receive a unique reward, including vouchers, gold, and more. Unlike all the other events, they won't be required to perform any convoluted tasks or engage in lengthy battles.

As part of the first login reward, users can already claim the free Supply Crate Play Card (40 hours) after they open the game. In the section below, you will find all the details about the New Login Reward event in Free Fire MAX.

New Login Rewards available in Free Fire MAX

The Login Reward event debuted today, May 25, 2023, and will stay active in Free Fire MAX until May 30, 2023. During the event, players must sign in for five of the six days to claim all the rewards made available by the developers.

The following are the specific rewards provided via the event:

Log in for one day to receive a free Supply Crate Play Card (40 hours)

Log in for two days to receive a free 400x Gold

Log in for three days to receive a free Room Card (Time Limit) (40 hours)

Log in for four days to receive free 400x EXP

Log in for five days to receive a free 4x Gold Royale Voucher (Expiry date: June 30, 2023)

Since they will not have to put in much effort, opening the game every day and claiming the rewards won't be that hard. Those actively engaging in the battle royale title will surely benefit from the event by receiving multiple freebies.

Steps to claim the rewards from the new Login Reward event

You can follow the steps mentioned below to redeem the rewards that are available in the new Login Reward event in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Launch Free Fire MAX on your mobile device and then hit the Calendar icon to find out about all the ongoing events.

Hit the Calendar icon on the screen's right (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, navigate to the OB40 Patch: 31/5 tab and select the Login Reward event. You will soon find the rewards on the screen.

Claim the rewards by tapping on the Claim button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Ultimately, click the Claim button to obtain the appropriate incentives for the day you are signing in. The first will be available on May 25, the second on May 26, the third on May 27, the fourth on May 28, and the fifth on May 29.

Of all the available rewards, the free Room Card for 40 hours and 4x Gold Royale Voucher will be the most beneficial. The former will enable you to make as many custom rooms as possible, and the latter can be used to make free spins in the Gold Royale.

