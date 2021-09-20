Free Fire redeem code for today (20 September): How to claim Wilderness Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

Free Fire redeem codes often provide players with numerous gun crates and boxes as rewards. Upon opening them, players receive gun skins that have additional attributes, thus helping them on the battlegrounds.

Since users must claim it straight from the official website, players generally regard utilizing the Free Fire redemption code as easier than attending events to obtain freebies.

20 September Free Fire redeem code

1x Wilderness Hunter Weapon Loot Crate is the reward (Image via Free Fire)

Free Fire redeem code: 9M4Q2KBV9MQM

Reward: 1x Wilderness Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

Server: NA/US/SAC

The redeem code can only be utilized by players on the servers mentioned earlier. Thus, an error will be displayed to those from other regions attempting to collect the rewards.

Steps to utilize the Free Fire redeem code and attain the rewards

The process to attain the rewards via the redeem code has been provided below:

Step 1: You can claim all the redeem codes from the official Rewards Redemption Site. You can visit it directly via this link.

You may utilize one of the six options on the website to sign in

Step 2: After you have reached the website, you need to sign in to your Free Fire ID. You may utilize one of the six options for this purpose.

Today's redeem code is 9M4Q2KBV9MQM (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Next, you should carefully enter the redeem code in the text field. You should click on the confirm button to complete the redemption process.

The crate can later be opened from the vault section (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: After receiving the message of successful redemption, you can open Free Fire and open the mail system to collect the crate.

If an error stating that the code is invalid is displayed, you will not receive the rewards as the code is no longer valid.

Step 5: After collecting the rewards from the mail, you can open Wilderness Hunter Weapon Loot Crate from the vault section to receive one of the two items as a trial card or even a permanent skin:

Also Read

UMP – Wilderness Hunter

FAMAS – Wilderness Hunter

The drop rate for the epic item is 1%, the rare item is 2%, and the trial card is 97%.

Edited by Shaheen Banu