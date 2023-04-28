How to get free parachute, backpack, and more in Free Fire MAX

Garena has launched a new event in Free Fire MAX in which players can complete various missions to expand their in-game item collection at no cost. They can earn melee weapon skins, backpacks, parachutes, vouchers, and more by completing daily missions to obtain Arcade Tokens. They can later exchange these tokens for a wide range of items.

The article offers information about the new Free Collection Items event in Free Fire MAX.

New Free Collection Items event in Free Fire MAX offers interesting rewards

The latest event in Free Fire MAX presents players with an opportunity to enrich their in-game cosmetic collection. It was launched on April 28, 2023, and will remain accessible to players until May 11, 2023, offering players plenty of time to claim the rewards.

As mentioned, users must complete missions that refresh every 24 hours and collect tokens that can later be exchanged for their preferred reward. The list of items available for exchange includes the following:

Winter Basher or Snow Slicer or Pan – Snow Doom: 16x Arcade Tokens

Full Stealth Backpack or FFCS The Apprentice Backpack or Vampire Backpack: 16x Arcade Tokens

Rebel Academy or Blood Reigning, or Wings of the Devil: 16x Arcade Tokens

1x Incubator Voucher (Expiry date: May 31, 2023): 10x Arcade Tokens

1x Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: May 31, 2023): 6x Arcade Tokens

Flaming Skull Weapon Loot Crate: 6x Arcade Tokens

SCAR – Blood Moon Weapon Loot Crate: 6x Arcade Tokens

Random Loadout Loot Crate: 3x Arcade Tokens

Pet Food: 3x Arcade Tokens

Here is the exchange section of the new event(Image via Garena)

Players cannot obtain all the backpacks, parachute skins, or melee skins, as they will have to pick one of them at the time of redemption.

How to collect Arcade Tokens and exchange them for rewards

You can follow the steps below to get new cosmetics in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Complete the desired set of missions to acquire Arcade Tokens.

The daily missions for the tokens refresh at 4 am every day (Image via Garena)

Step 2: You can collect the tokens through the Daily Missions section under the Free Collection Items tab.

Step 3: Once you have accumulated enough Arcade Tokens, you can access the Exchange Store in the event section.

Step 4: Click the claim button beside the desired item to receive it.

The items will be delivered directly to your vault and will be yours to keep permanently. It is important to exercise caution while selecting the items, as once you have picked an item, it cannot be swapped.

With the event lasting for a considerable amount of time and the missions being relatively easy to complete, Free Fire MAX players should make the most out of this excellent opportunity to get freebies.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes