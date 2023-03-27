Free Fire Advanced Server: Expected release date for OB40 APK

Garena does not directly apply features to Free Fire with its updates, as they are thoroughly tested during the intensive Advanced Server ahead of the patch release. This allows them to put the planned changes to the test and get the players' feedback. With the successful release of the long-awaited OB39 update earlier this month, one can assume that the OB40 update is still a few months away and will likely be made available in late May or early June.

The following sections present the expected details for the next major game update.

All Free Fire OB40 Advanced Server expected details

The current CS-Ranked Season 18 ends on June 1 (Image via Garena)

Since the release of the ranked Clash Squad mode, Free Fire updates have generally been released during the start of the new Ranked Season. With the current CS Ranked Season-18 scheduled to conclude on June 1, 2023, the update can be expected on May 31 or June 1.

OB39 Advanced Server was released 11 days before the update (Image via Garena)

Given the history of the Advanced Server, these generally go live roughly two weeks before the patch. Hence, players can expect the Free Fire OB40 Advanced Server APK to become available to players between May 18 and 23, with the registrations likely to go live even earlier.

Once the registrations open on the official website, players are expected to create their accounts and register for this client. Subsequently, they stand a chance of receiving the Activation Code. This code is only given to selected players and must be activated by the players once they have installed it.

It becomes imperative to highlight that the details mentioned in the article are just expectations based on previous update patterns. Garena has not yet announced any details, and hence, they should be approached with skepticism.

Free Fire OB39 update changes

The OB39 update covered all the bases (Image via Garena)

The current update went live a few days back and has a lot in store for players, including many new events. Some key changes include:

Changes in character and pet levels

Introduction of new preset option

Easier character awakening

Character rework and ability adjustments

In-match quests

Map balancing

Modes – Pet Smash, Triple Wolves, and more

Game environment Optimization

Weapon and balances

Loadout Adjustments

Craftland changes and more

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian players are advised to refrain from playing Free Fire or its Advanced Server. In contrast, they may engage in the MAX version, which is not on the restricted application list.

