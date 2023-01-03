New Free Fire MAX event provides free Rockin’ Festival Ride Jeep

Free Fire MAX players are experiencing a deluge of cosmetics, as Garena has introduced several exciting events that offer a wide variety of rewards. With every passing day, the developers are providing more cosmetics to keep gamers glued to the battle royale title.

The new 'Travel & Win' event recently went live on the Indian server, allowing users to get a free Jeep – Rockin’ Festival Ride. As the event’s name implies, you must travel a particular distance to obtain the event's attractive prize. Read on for a comprehensive overview of the ongoing events and rewards.

The new Free Fire MAX event offers a free Rockin’ Festival Ride Jeep

Events are a constant element of Free Fire MAX, with many running concurrently within the game. The latest Travel & Win event is part of the Winterlands: Subzero event and it began earlier today on January 3, 2023.

This event requires traveling 10000 meters (Image via Garena)

You will have to travel for a total of 10000 meters by January 6, 2023 to become eligible for this exclusive vehicle skin. Fortunately, there are no restrictions on the mode, so you can fulfill these requirements in any game mode.

Battle Royale will be the go-to option as it's easier to accomplish a distance travelled target in this mode. Furthermore, you can keep track of your progress through the event's tab.

Besides the jeep skin, you can also win a grenade skin and a katana through other events that are currently live in the battle royale title.

Steps to claim rewards through the Travel & Win event in Free Fire MAX

To get the free Jeep skin from the event that has just been released, you must follow the steps given below:

Play your preferred game mode to meet the distance travelled requirement (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Load up Free Fire MAX and play your preferred game mode to fulfill the distance requirement.

Step 2: After you've done so, you must head to the Events section.

Selec the event from the menu on the left (Image via Garena)

Step 3: First, go to the Winterlands: Subzero section, and then navigate through the menu on the left to select the Travel & Win section.

Step 4: Click on the 'Claim' button beside the Jeep – Rockin’ Festival Ride to receive and acquire this premium cosmetic item.

Once the jeep skin is added to your account, you can head to the Vault section to equip this new skin from the vehicle tab. Traveling a distance of 10000 meters won't be difficult for gamers, thanks to how long the event will be active. Interested gamers should definitely complete it quickly and claim their reward.

