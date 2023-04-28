Play Night Hunter event in Free Fire MAX: Get free vouchers and weapon loot crate

Garena has re-added Night Hunter to the Indian server of Free Fire MAX, and players can now engage in the unique game mode. To further incentivize this, the developers have also introduced a new event named “Play Night Hunter,” which offers vouchers and a weapon loot crate.

As the name might suggest, the Play Night Hunter event would require individuals to play the game mode for a particular period of time and complete the requirements to get the rewards. Moreover, since it will be available for around a week, players will have ample time to acquire all the possible items.

Below are more details regarding the Play Night Hunter event in Free Fire MAX.

Garena adds a new Play Night Hunter event in Free Fire MAX offering free rewards

Play Night Hunter commenced on April 28, 2023, and will remain active inside Free Fire MAX until May 5, 2023. The event's requirements are pretty simple to accomplish, and players can only play the game mode for a short duration to get the vouchers and loot crate.

Listed below are the specifics they will have to match:

Play 5 minutes of Night Hunter: Random Loadout Loot Crate

Random Loadout Loot Crate Play 10 minutes of Night Hunter: Gold Royale Voucher (Expiry: June 30, 2023)

Gold Royale Voucher (Expiry: June 30, 2023) Play 20 minutes of Night Hunter: Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry: June 30, 2023)

Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry: June 30, 2023) Play 30 minutes of Night Hunter: M4A1 – Pink Laminate Weapon Loot Crate

Since the time is cumulative, players must only play the Night Hunter game mode for 30 minutes to receive all four possible rewards. It will only take them a few games to match the specifics.

How to claim rewards from Play Night Hunter event in Free Fire MAX

You can claim the rewards once you have played the game mode for 30 minutes (Image via Garena)

Follow the steps mentioned below to get the rewards via the ongoing Play Night Hunter event in the battle royale title’s Indian server:

Step 1: First, match the requirements and play the Night Hunter game mode for 30 minutes.

First, match the requirements and play the Night Hunter game mode for 30 minutes. Step 2: After completing the task, head over to the “Events” section. You can click the “Calendar” icon on the main lobby screen to reach the specific section.

After completing the task, head over to the “Events” section. You can click the “Calendar” icon on the main lobby screen to reach the specific section. Step 3: Next, you must tap on the “Play Night Hunter” event among the list of the different active events inside the game.

Next, you must tap on the “Play Night Hunter” event among the list of the different active events inside the game. Step 4: You will soon find the four rewards on the screen, and you may press the “Claim” button to receive them.

Once you get the different items, you can use the Gold Royale Voucher and Weapon Royale Voucher in the respective Luck Royales to get free rewards. In the meantime, you may open the M4A1 – Pink Laminate Weapon Loot Crate to receive a permanent or trial gun skin.

Finally, you can open the Random Loadout Loot Crate to receive a loadout item that will help you while playing the Clash Squad and Battle Royale modes.

