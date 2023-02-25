Free Fire MAX 100% Bonus Top-Up event leaked: Start date, servers and more

Free Fire MAX 100% Bonus Top-Up is one of the most awaited events in the battle royale title, and players eagerly await its release to fill their IDs with huge quantities of diamonds at a much-reduced price overall. A fresh leak about one such Bonus Top-Up event slated for the coming days has surfaced on the internet, getting the entire community talking.

The leaks were posted by VIP Clown, a popular Indian Free Fire data miner. The event will be added as part of the ongoing Chroma Futura event series per the available details. Alongside the 100% Bonus Top-Up, the data miner also shed light on several other events, including the upcoming Faded Wheel.

Read through the following section to learn more about the new leaks regarding the upcoming 100% Bonus Top-Up event in Free Fire MAX.

Free Fire MAX 100% Bonus Top-Up event to start soon within multiple servers

VIP Clown shared a post on his Instagram handle, providing an overview of the Free Fire MAX 100% Bonus Top-Up event, its requirements, and more. As per the data miner, Garena will replace the ongoing M.O. Top-Up with the bonus diamond event on February 27, 2023. Additionally, players in Bangladesh and Singapore servers will also be able to benefit from it.

Based on previous trends, the event is expected to be live within the battle royale title until March 6, 2023. During this phase, interested players can purchase in-game currency and receive added diamonds as an incentive.

Moreover, according to the available details, the cap for the 100% bonus will be set at 1000 diamonds, which means players can purchase a pack of 1060 diamonds to receive the equivalent in-game currency for free.

The video also showcases the requirements of the top-up event set at 100, 300, 500, and 1000 diamonds.

It is important to highlight that these are only leaked details, and Garena has not officially confirmed the event. As a result, these must be taken with a grain of salt as the developers may or may not incorporate them into the battle royale title in the coming days.

Other Free Fire MAX Chroma Futura leaks

While the developers have highlighted the release of the new Faded Wheel through the newly launched calendar, they have not announced any details of the prizes. VIP Clown has posted videos shedding light on the items that might be available as part of the Luck Royales.

According to him, two Luck Royales are lined up in March, with the first starting on March 2 and offering Techno Sickle alongside MAC10 – Mind’s Eye. Simultaneously, per the leaks, a second Faded Wheel featuring the Bionic Vagabond Bundle and Gloo Wall – Technojoy will start on March 5, 2023.

