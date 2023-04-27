New Free Fire MAX events leaked (April 2023): Get Gloo Wall skin, vouchers, and more rewards

Free Fire MAX players have a lot to look forward to in the coming days with the reveal of new leaks that provide insight into what the developers have in store. Two events will be introduced soon: Play Night Hunter and Igloo Wall.

The Play Night Hunter event will allow players to earn rewards such as vouchers and gun crates for free. Meanwhile, the Igloo Wall event will require players to use diamonds to participate in a web event.

The following sections contain more information about the two leaked events for the Free Fire MAX Indian server.

Upcoming Free Fire MAX events have been leaked

Play Night Hunter

Play Night Hunter event is arriving in the game tomorrow, i.e., April 28 (Image via Sawgaming)

Sawgaming, a popular data miner, revealed the upcoming Play Night Hunter event through a post on his Instagram story. According to the image he posted, the event will run between April 28 and May 4 and will offer a Weapon Loot Crate alongside a Gold Royale Voucher and Weapon Royale Voucher.

Furthermore, as understood by the event’s name, the players will likely have to compete in the Night Hunter mode to get rewards. This will essentially encourage the community to try the mode.

Gloo Wall skin

Data miners have also revealed the new Igloo Wall event, which will likely be active between April 28 and May 4. It is expected to offer a unique Gloo Wall skin named “Bouncy Igloo,” featuring special effects that make it stand out from the other Gloo Wall skins in Free Fire MAX.

However, individuals will have to spend diamonds to acquire the Bouncy Igloo. The requirements and additional rewards of the events haven’t been revealed yet.

Active event – Elimination Challenge

Here's the Elimination Challenge event (Image via Garena)

In addition to the two upcoming events, another great event named “Elimination Challenge” is active in Free Fire MAX. It offers players a free skyboard skin and multiple other rewards, which they can get after eliminating a certain number of opponents. The following are the requirements they will have to meet:

Eliminate 10 enemies: Pet Food

Eliminate 25 enemies: Incubator Voucher

Eliminate 50 enemies: Sky Claw Skyboard

This event will be available until April 29, so users still have a few days to grab the rewards.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

