Sk28 Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more

Free Fire’s popularity in India has helped many players build content creation and streaming careers. One of the most well-known YouTubers to come out of the country is Sourabh Kotnala, better known in the community by his handle, Sk28 Gaming.

As of this writing, the prominent personality is on his path to reaching the milestone of 2 million subscribers, with his current count at 1.97 million. In addition, he has amassed more than 132 million views altogether.

Sourabh Kotnala also has 12.3 thousand followers on his Instagram handle. Below are details about his Free Fire MAX ID, stats, and more.

What is Sk28 Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID?

Sk28 Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 782082774, and his IGN is “Sk28 Gaming”. He leads the guild “Sk28_Army,” and its ID is 3014891455.

The YouTuber is ranked Gold I and Silver III in the Battle Royale and Clash Squad game modes. The stats ensured by him are as follows:

BR Career

Sk28 Gaming's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Sk28 Gaming has played 1418 solo games, winning 43 for a win rate of 3.03%. With 1814 kills and 424 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 1.32 and a headshot percentage of 23.37%.

In duo matches, he has made 1423 appearances and has 82 Booyahs, giving way to a win percentage of 5.76%. There are 1969 kills and 387 headshots to his name for a K/D ratio of 1.47 and a headshot rate of 19.65%.

The player has also participated in 1639 squad games and has outclassed his enemies in 169, holding up a win ratio of 10.31%. He has registered 2605 frags and 569 headshots, upholding a K/D ratio of 1.77 and a headshot percentage of 21.84%.

BR Ranked

Sk28 Gaming's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Inside Free Fire MAX’s ongoing ranked season, Sk28 Gaming has played five games but has failed to win. He has accumulated seven kills with one headshot, maintaining a K/D ratio of 1.40 and a headshot rate of 14.29%.

Lastly, Sourabh Kotnala has played one squad match. However, he has failed to get a win or a kill.

CS Career

Sk28 Gaming's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Within the game’s Clash Squad mode, Sk28 Gaming has competed in 3023 matches and has 1550 wins, converting to a win rate of 51.27%. At a KDA of 1.70 and a headshot rate of 23.03%, he has 13877 kills and 3196 headshots.

Note: These Free Fire stats were recorded when writing the article. They are subject to change as Sk28 Gaming plays more matches.

Sk28 Gaming’s monthly income

Here are details regarding Sk28 Gaming's earnings from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

Sk28 Gaming’s monthly income from YouTube lies between $196 and $3.1K. Meanwhile, the YouTuber’s yearly income through his channel ranges from $2.4K to $37.6K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Sk28 Gaming has regularly posted Free Fire-related content on his YouTube channel over the past few years. The oldest video dates to March 2020, with 348 uploads to his name. The highest-viewed one has garnered 18 million views within the total number of uploads.

Social Blade shows Sk28 Gaming has acquired 10 thousand subscribers in the preceding 30 days. In addition, the content creator’s view count has grown by 784.07 thousand in the same period.

