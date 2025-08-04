All Redmi phones set to get Android 16

With Android 16 on the horizon, dozens of Redmi's affordable smartphones are lining up for a major software upgrade with the rollout of HyperOS 3. This new version is expected to bring Liquid Glass UI, reflecting recent industry trends followed by giants like Apple. Translucent panels, background blur, soft reflections, and shine have been tipped as part of the redesign.

Although the final look and feel remains to be seen, it's poised to give Redmi devices a premium feel despite their budget price tags.

However, the majority of the Redmi lineup may have to wait till mid-2026 to receive HyperOS 3. The first to receive the update will be Xiaomi, Redmi, and POCO flagships. Previous trends have followed a two-week lag between Google's flagship and the Chinese phone makers, with Redmi typically receiving updates two or three months after the initial rollout.

Multiple Redmi phones are set to receive Android 16

Dozens of Redmi phones are set to be updated to Android 16 (Image via Amazon)

Several Redmi devices are part of this year's Android update schedule, as Xiaomi has significantly upped software support. The Redmi Note 14 4G will receive six years of security updates and four major Android updates. This is against the company's usual one or two years of support, making dozens of devices eligible for the Android 16 update.

Besides updates to the display UI, Xiaomi is also expected to up its animations and performance optimizations. Another part of the update is better integration with the Xiaomi ecosystem. We don't have word on the specific AI features; however, expect all stock Android 16 features to be available.

Here's the full list of smartphones expected to be upgraded to Android 16.

Redmi Note Series

Redmi Note 14 (4G/5G)

Redmi Note 14 Pro (4G/5G)

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ (4G/5G)

Redmi Note 13 (4G/5G)

Redmi Note 13 Pro (4G/5G)

Redmi Note 13 Pro+

Redmi Note 13R

Redmi Note 13R Pro

Redmi Note 12 4G

Redmi Note 12 4G NFC

Redmi Note 12S

Redmi Note 12 Turbo

Redmi Note 12T Pro

Redmi Note 12 Discovery

Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed

Important note: The Redmi Note 12 5G, 12 Pro 5G, and 12 Pro Plus 5G will NOT receive HyperOS 3 as their maximum version is Android 14, which is not supported by HyperOS 3.

Redmi Number Series

Redmi 12

Redmi 13

Redmi 13C

Redmi 14C

Redmi 14C 5G

Redmi A Series

Redmi A3 Pro

Redmi A4 5G

Redmi K Series

Redmi K80

Redmi K80 Pro

Redmi K80 Ultra

Redmi K70

Redmi K70 Pro

Redmi K70 Ultra

Redmi K70E

Redmi K60

Redmi K60 Pro

Redmi K60 Ultra

Redmi K60E

Redmi K50 Ultra

Redmi Turbo Series

Redmi Turbo 4

Redmi Turbo 3

For an educated guess, we expect Xiaomi to start releasing HyperOS 3.0 in China around September 2025. The remainder of Asia and Europe could start receiving the update in October or November 2025.

