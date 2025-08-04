All Redmi phones set to get Android 16

With Android 16 on the horizon, dozens of Redmi's affordable smartphones are lining up for a major software upgrade with the rollout of HyperOS 3. This new version is expected to bring Liquid Glass UI, reflecting recent industry trends followed by giants like Apple. Translucent panels, background blur, soft reflections, and shine have been tipped as part of the redesign.
Although the final look and feel remains to be seen, it's poised to give Redmi devices a premium feel despite their budget price tags.
However, the majority of the Redmi lineup may have to wait till mid-2026 to receive HyperOS 3. The first to receive the update will be Xiaomi, Redmi, and POCO flagships. Previous trends have followed a two-week lag between Google's flagship and the Chinese phone makers, with Redmi typically receiving updates two or three months after the initial rollout.
Multiple Redmi phones are set to receive Android 16
Several Redmi devices are part of this year's Android update schedule, as Xiaomi has significantly upped software support. The Redmi Note 14 4G will receive six years of security updates and four major Android updates. This is against the company's usual one or two years of support, making dozens of devices eligible for the Android 16 update.
Besides updates to the display UI, Xiaomi is also expected to up its animations and performance optimizations. Another part of the update is better integration with the Xiaomi ecosystem. We don't have word on the specific AI features; however, expect all stock Android 16 features to be available.
Here's the full list of smartphones expected to be upgraded to Android 16.
Redmi Note Series
- Redmi Note 14 (4G/5G)
- Redmi Note 14 Pro (4G/5G)
- Redmi Note 14 Pro+ (4G/5G)
- Redmi Note 13 (4G/5G)
- Redmi Note 13 Pro (4G/5G)
- Redmi Note 13 Pro+
- Redmi Note 13R
- Redmi Note 13R Pro
- Redmi Note 12 4G
- Redmi Note 12 4G NFC
- Redmi Note 12S
- Redmi Note 12 Turbo
- Redmi Note 12T Pro
- Redmi Note 12 Discovery
- Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed
Important note: The Redmi Note 12 5G, 12 Pro 5G, and 12 Pro Plus 5G will NOT receive HyperOS 3 as their maximum version is Android 14, which is not supported by HyperOS 3.
Redmi Number Series
- Redmi 12
- Redmi 13
- Redmi 13C
- Redmi 14C
- Redmi 14C 5G
Redmi A Series
- Redmi A3 Pro
- Redmi A4 5G
Redmi K Series
- Redmi K80
- Redmi K80 Pro
- Redmi K80 Ultra
- Redmi K70
- Redmi K70 Pro
- Redmi K70 Ultra
- Redmi K70E
- Redmi K60
- Redmi K60 Pro
- Redmi K60 Ultra
- Redmi K60E
- Redmi K50 Ultra
Redmi Turbo Series
- Redmi Turbo 4
- Redmi Turbo 3
For an educated guess, we expect Xiaomi to start releasing HyperOS 3.0 in China around September 2025. The remainder of Asia and Europe could start receiving the update in October or November 2025.