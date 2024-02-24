2024 Honda LPGA Thailand: 5 key takeaways from the tournament so far

The 2024 Honda LPGA Thailand left its first 36 holes behind with a three-way tie for first place and 23 players within four strokes or less of first place. Six of the 11 Thai players in the field are in contention for the title.

An event as competitive as the Honda LPGA Thailand has been so far always generates a lot of storylines. Let's take a look at some of the best that has happened on the Old Course at Siam Country Club.

5 key takeaways from the Honda LPGA Thailand so far

The Honda LPGA Thailand has been played since 2006. Several top players have won there, including Suzann Pettersen, Lorena Ochoa, Lexi Thompson and Jessica Korda. The defending champion is Lilia Vu.

These are the key takeaways from the tournament so far.

1. Patty Tavatanakit's great current form

Patty Tavatanakit leads the pack of Thai players present at the Honda LPGA Thailand. Tavatanakit is tied for first place with Madelene Sagstrom and Sei Young Kim with a score of 10 under.

Tavatanakit is coming off a win the previous week at the Ladies European Tour's Aramco Saudi Ladies International. It is her first win since winning the ANA Inspirational in 2021.

Patty Tavatanakit played 23 LPGA Tour tournaments in 2023, with 18 cuts passed. Her best results were two Top 10s, including a T3 at the DIO Implant LA Open.

2. Looking to return to the winner's circle

Madelene Sagstrom and Sei Young Kim are both experienced players on the LPGA Tour. The Korean has won 12 tournaments, including a major, while the Swede is looking for her second win at the highest level.

Both players have been out of the LPGA Tour winner's circle since 2020, so they are looking to Siam Country Club for a dream return to the top. Sagstrom has one eagle, nine birdies and only one bogey in the first 36 holes, while Kim's performance includes one eagle, 11 birdies and three bogeys.

3. Albane Valenzuela

The Swiss is in her fourth season on the Tour and is looking to improve on her best-ever finish. Albane Valenzuela has, so far, failed to finish higher than fourth place, which she achieved at The Chevron Championship 2023 and the 2022 ShopRite LPGA Classic.

In the Honda LPGA Thailand, Valenzuela is tied for fourth place, but is just one stroke behind the leaders. Her performance has included one eagle, eight birdies and only one bogey.

4. Hyo Joo Kim

Number nine of the Rolex Ranking is one of the most solid players of the LPGA Tour. Six victories, including a major, are the highlights of her nine seasons on the circuit.

Hyo Joo Kim is looking to maintain her streak of, at least, one win per year, which she has had since 2021. Her most recent victory came at The Ascendant LPGA, benefiting Volunteers of America 2023.

5. The power of playing at home

Five other local players are four strokes or less behind Patty Tavatanakit and the other two leaders. Jaravee Boonchant is T4 with a score of nine under while the two-time major champion Ariya Jutanugarn is T10 with a score of seven under.

Finally, Natthakritta Vongtaveelap and amateur players Eila Galitsky and Suvichaya Vinijchaitham finished the first 36 holes with a score of six under, which places them at T17.