“He just doesn’t have that off-switch” – US Amateur winner Nick Dunlap on Alabama football coach Nick Saban’s ‘competitive’ golf side

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban is a legend in his game. However, not many know that his prowess doesn’t stop at football. 19-year-old US Amateur winner Nick Dunlap has now come out to reveal an interesting insight on the legendary college football coach’s competitive obsession with golf.

According to Dunlap, Saban spends a large amount of time at the Crimson Tide golf facility. The young pro golfer revealed that the famous cranky and obsessive football legend also pursues perfection on the golf course as well. Emphasizing Saban’s competitive edge, the Amateur champ said that the former “doesn’t have that off-switch” and he plays golf to “get better” and not for leisure.

Speaking to Golf’s Subpar podcast hosts Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz, Nick Dunlap, a member of the Crimson Tide himself, said:

“He (Saban) spends a lot of time at our facility and I’ve actually gotten to know him a little bit over the last few months… What’s cool about him is he’s 71 or 72, however old he is, but he doesn’t just go to play golf and have fun. He has that competitive edge. He’s always trying to get better.”

Expand Tweet

The golfer revealed that he’d developed a relationship with Nick Saban over the past months. According to the young pro, Saban has the commitment to greatness in golf like in football and it’s shown when he talks about the game.

He added:

“Before I left for the Am, he (Saban) sat for 2.5 hours just picking my brain on what he can get better at. It’s eye-opening to me. He just doesn’t have that off-switch.”

Dunlap even revealed that Nick Saban sent him a post-US Amateur win message dubbing it “just the beginning.”

It is pertinent to note that the Crimson Tide football coach has played numerous PGA Tour Pro-Ams over the years despite being only a spare-time golfer.

Nick Saban congratulates Alabama golfer Lee Hoges after his maiden PGA Tour win

Earlier in August, the veteran coach showcased his love for golf and Alabama golfers when he called Lee Hodges after his maiden PGA Tour win at the 3M Open. Nick Saban dialled up Alabama men’s golf coach Jay Seawell, who then handed over the phone to Hodges.

Expand Tweet

Saban congratulated the 28-year-old golfer, who shot a 67 to win the event by seven strokes, on his achievement and told him that he was rooting for him.

Interestingly, Hodges even had a full Crimson Tide winner’s experience after the 3M Open win. The golfer was met at the sidelines by coach Seawell with a milkshake, an Alabama tradition.