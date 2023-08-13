2023 Women’s Open Championship: Full prize money payout explored as champion Lilia Vu takes home $1,350,000

Lilia Vu has had an amazing year where she won the 2023 Chevron Championship and quite recently, won the 2023 Women's Open Championship. Vu joined the LPGA Tour in 2019 and since then has been dominating the women's golf division.
The 25-year-old won the competition with a comfortable lead and sealed the victory on the final day by shooting 5-under 67 for a six-stroke victory.
The Women's Open had an extravagant purse this year with a total worth of $9 million. The winner's share from this was $1.35 million, which is also the third-largest prize purse in the women's division.
Vu comfortably took home the winner's share for the second time this year following her win for the Chevron Championship.
Below is the in-depth breakdown of the complete prize money awarded for the 2023 Women's Open Championship.
- T1 - Lilia Vu: $1,350,000
- T2 - Charley Hull: $887,762
- T3 - Jiyai Shin: $642,983
- T4 - Hyo Joo Kim, Amy Yang: $447,746.50
- T6 - Angel Yin, Ally Ewing, Allisen Corpuz: $278,545.33
- T9 - Andrea Lee, Olivia Cowan: $203,705
- T11 - Linn Grant, Nelly Korda, Nasa Hataoka, Alison Lee, Akie Iwai: $157,429.20
- T16 - Jeongeun Lee6, Anna Nordqvist, Jenny Shin, Alice Hewson, Celine Boutier: $118,288
- T21 - errine Delacour, Minami Katsu, Yuna Nishimura, Hae Ran Ryu, Diksha Dagar, Ayaka Furue, Miyuu Yamashita, Ryann O'Toole, Xiyu Janet Lin: $89,817.11
- T30 - Megan Khang, Jin Young Ko, Emily Kristine Pedersen, Yuri Yoshida, Leona Maguire, Georgia Hull: $65,655
- T36 - Atthaya Thitikul, Gemma Dryburgh, Grace Kim, Mao Saigo: $52,640
- T40 - A Lim Kim, Gaby Lopez, Aditi Ashok, In Gee Chun: $44,099
- T44 - Nicole Broch Estrup, Yu Liu, Wei-ling Hsu, Rose Zhang, Mina Harigae, Kylie Henry: $35,556
- T50 - Johanna Gustavson, Minjee Lee, Jaravee Boonchant, Lindsey Weaver-Wright, Maja Stark, Kokona Sakurai: $27,961.33
- T56 - Stephanie Meadow, Moriya Jutanugarn, Lindy Duncan, Klara Davidson Spilkova, Angela Stanford: $22,623
- T61 - Cara Gainer, Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Ruoning Yin, Charlotte Heath (a), Eun Hee Ji: $19,206.80
- T66 - Hye-jin Choi, Na Rin An, Caroline Hedwall: $17,253.67
- T69 - Morgane Metraux, Danielle Kang: $16,034.50
- T71 - Pajaree Anannarukarn: $11,786
Lilia Vu won her second major title at Walton Heath
The US Women's Open is one of the biggest golfing events of the LPGA Tour and the winner is rewarded massively for that. Lilia Vu made the most of her chance and completely dominated the event.
This was the second major title for the 25-year-old who also won the Chevron Championship in the month of April. Lilia won the event with an exceptional score of -10 and the winner's share of $765,000 out of the complete purse of $5,100,000.