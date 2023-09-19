The Solheim Cup is one of the most anticipated tournaments for professional women golfers. The 18th edition of the tournament will be played between Team USA and Team Europe at the Finca Cortesin in Andalucia, Spain. The competition will start from the 22nd of September and will go on till the 24th.

The previous edition of the Solheim Cup was won by Team Europe in 2021 and they will be looking to make it three consecutive wins against Team USA in this year's event. However, Team USA have assembled a highly talented team this year including several prominent golfers.

On the other hand, Team Europe have assembled an equally talented team, if not better, to defend their title this year. Both teams have multiple golfers who are capable of changing the game with their skills and technique. Let’s take a look at 5 golfers to watch out for at the 2023 Solheim Cup.

1. Nelly Korda

American golfer Nelly Korda can prove to be a catalyst for Team USA and stop the Europeans from getting a three-peat against them. Korda is important to the team for her leadership skills and consistent play in the LPGA Tour. Her consistency will be welcome for a team that has struggled with it lately.

2. Celine Boutier

Celine Boutier is Team Europe’s star player and will be a great asset to them in the upcoming tournament. The French golfer has multiple wins on both the LPGA Tour and the Ladies European Tour. She also won the 2023 Evian Championship and is currently on a winning streak which will help propel Team Europe.

3. Ally Ewing

The American professional golfer can easily be considered as the most reliable player in Team USA. Although she’s not the best player in the team, she hits lots of good shots consistently and that can help them win matches. Her reliability combined with Nelly Korda’s leadership can prove to be important for the team.

4. Charley Hull

Hull is one of the best players in Team Europe. The English professional golfer has loads of experience playing in the Solheim Cup. Additionally, she’s also the most in-form player in the team currently. She has the potential to win matches and ultimately win the Solheim Cup for Team Europe.

5. Lilia Vu

Lilia Vu is currently ranked World No. 1 in overall world rankings for women's professional golf. The 25-year old has had a remarkable season so far and won the 2023 Chevron Championship as well as the 2023 Women's British Open. Her terrific form and skill can help Team USA win against the in-form Europeans.

Team Europe will be striving for a three-peat in the 2023 Solheim Cup

Victory in the 2023 Solheim Cup for Team USA is highly essential. They have never lost 3 back-to-back championships and will be met with massive pressure in Spain. However, the same pressure will also be applicable to Team Europe who will be hoping to pick up another victory.

Team Europe enter the Solheim Cup as favorites while playing on their home turf, having defeated Team USA 15 points to 13 in the 2021 Solheim Cup. The competition is set to be exhilarating with both sides fighting for a result in their favor.