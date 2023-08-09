6 big name golfers missing from AIG Women's Open 2023

Less than 24 hours remain until the 2023 AIG Women's Open tees off at Walton Heath Golf Club in Surrey, England. Many of the world's top golfers will be competing at the event, although there will also be some notable absentees.

Several players will miss the fifth and final major of the season as they are on maternity leave, including 2020 AIG Women's Open champion Sophia Popov and American Amy Olson.

AIG Women’s Open @AIGWomensOpen



Check out the front nine at @waltonheath_gc in this thread. 🪡



Hole 1 - Par 4

404 yards

(1/9) The course for the 2023 AIG Women's Open.Check out the front nine at @waltonheath_gc in this thread. 🪡Hole 1 - Par 4404 yards(1/9) pic.twitter.com/YI5gxdLjpw

AIG Women's Open 2023: 6 major absentees

#1 In Bee Park

Probably the biggest absentee from the 2023 AIG Women's Open, In Bee Park has not played for several months, as she recently became a mother.

Park has seven major victories and 21 overall professional wins. At the time of pausing her career, she was ranked 13th in the Rolex Rankings.

#2 Min Ji Park

Ranked No. 27 in the world, she is the highest-ranked player to miss the 2023 AIG Women's Open. No information is available on why Park will not be in England, but her quality is going to be missed.

Park has played in 13 tournaments during 2023, concurrently on the Korean Tour and LPGA Tour. She has won two events and has been cut twice. She finished in the Top 20 in the two majors this season in which she was present (US Women's Open and the Amundi Evian Championship).

#3 Jessica Korda

The elder Korda sister will not be able to join Nelly at England. The reason is the same one that has kept her away from the course in recent months: back injuries.

Despite not playing for some time, Jessica Korda remains high in the Rolex Rankings (55). Korda has won six times on the LPGA Tour, although she has never been able to win a major.

Jessica Korda (Image via Getty).

#4 Anne Van Dam

The Dutchwoman, ranked 127th in the world, had to go through open qualifying for the 2023 AIG Women's Open. Unfortunately, she was unable to secure one of the 12 spots on offer through this route.

Anne Van Dam is one of the top players on the Ladies European Tour with five victories.

#5 Bronte Law

Her 146th position in the Rolex Rankings vouches for Bronte Law's quality, but this really hasn't been a good season for the Englishwoman. Law hasn't earned a Top 10 since her last tournament in 2022 and has been cut in seven of the 14 events she has entered in 2023.

#6 Sung Hyun Park

Sung Hyun Park has won 18 tournaments in her career, including two majors. However, in recent times her game has suffered quite a bit, which has led her to 239th place in the Rolex Rankings.

For this reason, she was unable to qualify for this season's edition.