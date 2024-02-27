“A lot of amateurs don't try and do that” - Tiger Woods' past remarks resurface as LIV Golf unveils surprise signing of Anthony Kim

Anthony Kim's departure from the world of golf 12 years ago was quite a cause of mystery. Now, over a decade later, the golfer is making his comeback, but not on the PGA Tour. He will instead be teeing it up in Jeddah, at the LIV Golf Series event.

Anthony Kim was a rising professional golfer on the PGA Tour and racked up three wins on tour. One particular aspect of his game caught the eye of Tiger Woods. He appreciated the way that Kim held his clubs, which was special.

Back in 2008, Woods commented on Anthony Kim's game style, saying via The Express:

"He's the only player I've ever seen that actually plays pretty much the entire bag choked up. It does provide a lot of control; you don't hit the ball as far offline. You hit the ball very straight that way. It's amazing that a lot of amateurs don't try and do that."

Now that he is making his comeback in the LIV Golf series, fans are looking forward to seeing his stroke play once again.

Anthony Kim to tee off as wild card entry in LIV Golf's Jeddah event

Anthony Kim will enter the third event of the 2024 LIV Golf season as a wild card entry, meaning that he will play as an individual and his score will not count toward the team event. LIV Golf Commissioner Greg Norman recently commended Kim's decision to come back. He said (via BBC):

"He oozes incredible talent. The world has seen it in the past and now it is an honour as commissioner of LIV Golf to give the opportunity for this star to be reborn. Welcome back and to the LIV Golf family, mate."

Kim last appeared at the Wells Fargo Championship in 2012, but withdrew from the first round itself. Kim became the first American golfer after Tiger Woods to win two PGA Tour events in the same year under the age of 25 in 2008.

Now, the 38-year-old's highly anticipated comeback has left fans torn. Many fans are still wondering what exactly happened to Kim when he left the PGA Tour. Some fans are disappointed that Kim is joining the LIV Series, while others feel that the tour fits him well.