Ben James of Virginia claims 2023 Phil Mickelson Award as nation's top freshman golfer

Ben James, freshman at the University of Virginia, was announced on Thursday as the winner of the 2023 NCAA Division I Phil Mickelson Outstanding Freshman Award presented by StrackaLine. The announcement was made by the Golf Coaches Association of America, the institution that bestows the recognition.

The Phil Mickelson Award is presented to the outstanding freshman of the year, selected from among the nation's first-year college golfers. The honoree, Ben James, has not commented on the award. His coach at the University of Virginia Cavaliers men's golf team, Bowen Sargent, did.

These were his words, according to virginiasports.com:

“What an achievement for Ben to be named the national freshman of the year. The consistency Ben demonstrated all year was incredible. To earn first team All-America honors at any point in a career is amazing but to do so as a freshman is almost unheard of."

He added:

“Ben certainly earned his place on the team, his passion for the game and professional approach day to day is unwavering. Ben is a special talent and a humble young man, we are excited for his future at Virginia. He now has the opportunity to be one of only a handful of players in college golf to earn first team all four years.”

Ben James earned the Phil Mickelson Award after an outstanding season in college golf. Among other results, he won five tournaments in 2022-23 (a school record), as well as co-medalist at the NCAA Las Vegas Regional, matching his school record 54-hole scoring mark by shooting 20-under 196.

Ben James' Golf Career

Ben James was born in Milford, Connecticut and began his golf career at an early age. He quickly began to stand out for his results, and by the time he reached his junior category, he was already one of the best players in the country.

While in high school, he won the 2021 Wyndham Cup with the East Team, the 2021 Scott Robertson Memorial, the 2021 New England Junior Amateur, the 2021 Junior PLAYERS Championship, the 2021 PING Invitational, the 2022 Dustin Johnson World Junior and the 2022 Team TaylorMade Invitational.

Other relevant results were finishing second at the 2021 Boy's Junior PGA Championship and at Terra Cotta Invitational, and third at AJGA Rolex Tournament of Champions. He ended his junior career as the U.S. top-ranked junior player by American Junior Golf Association and Golfweek.

James was recruited by the University of Virginia and has made an early impact on Cavaliers golf. He won two of his first three tournaments at the collegiate level, setting astounding marks, such as completing his first 54 holes bogey-free and posting a 69 average score for the season, the lowest in team history.

In addition to the Phil Mickelson Award and other accolades, to cap off a stellar season, Ben James was named to the U.S. team for the 2023 Palmer Cup.

The Phil Mickelson Award recognizes the most outstanding freshman golfer each season. It is named after Mickelson in recognition of his collegiate golf career, one of the most successful on record.

