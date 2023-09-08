Brandt Snedeker's childhood municipal golf course in Nashville set for $2,000,000 upgrade

Brandt Snedeker recently shared that the Shelby Golf Course, where he played most of his childhood and youth golf, is slated to receive a $2,000,000 upgrade. The golf course eventually lost its shine over time and pulled in the least crowds in recent times.

On Thursday, the nine-time PGA Tour winner was present at the venue and attended a media event. Nashville Mayor John Cooper made a renovation announcement for the Shelby and VinnyLinks which will begin in May.

As per reports, the venue will get a complex green on each hole consisting of winter and summer greens. The practice greens would be expanded about five or more times than the present size. The irrigation system will be renewed and six tee boxes will be replaced and expanded.

Brandt Snedeker shared that playing at the Shelby Golf Course is one of his fondest memories. He also revealed that his father would play with the old chief of Police Joe Casey every day. As quoted by Golf Week, he said,

"Being a Nashvillian, I grew up playing golf courses around here but Shelby is where I spent most of my time. My dad would play here every day with the old chief of police Joe Casey. They had a 12 o'clock standing tee time and I'd come out here when I was 16, 17, 18 years old and play."

The Nashville-born golfer added that he used to spend most of his time at Shelby Golf Course with his father. Brandt Snedeker was thrilled to acknowledge the announcement of the renovation of his childhood golf course.

"It was awesome getting to spend time playing golf with my dad and to have this momentous day where we're doing a redo of this course with Metro Parks wanting to bring it back to the way it was designed is a really special moment," Brandt Snedeker said.

The Shelby Golf Course has an area of 6,079 yards and is a par-72 course. For quite a long time, the golf course has been one of the least-played venues in all of the seven Metro Parks system. In the last fiscal year, the course recorded just 39,000 nine-hole round play.

The renovation of the golf course will fortunately coincide with its 100th anniversary.

When was Brandt Snedeker last seen playing on the PGA Tour?

The 2012 FedEx Cup champion last participated in the 2023 Wyndham Championship. He finished T45 on the leaderboard with an aggregate score of 4 under 215. He earned a paycheck of $22,116 at the event.

Brandt Snedeker played eight events in the PGA Tour 2022-23 season and missed four cuts. His best finish came at the Memorial Tournament, where he ended up T41 on the leaderboard.

The Nashville-born golfer accumulated a total wealth of $129,403 this season. He finished 215th on the FedEx Cup rankings and had just 35 points.