Can Rory McIlroy win the $20,000,000 BMW Championship 2023? Golfer’s odds and current FedEx Cup standing explored

Rory McIlroy, the defending FedEx Cup champion, has been in great form of late. He will look to keep up the form at the 2023 BMW Championship, which is scheduled to take place from August 17 to August 20 at the Olympia Fields North Course.

The tournament has a purse of $20 million and features the top 50 golfers in the FedEx Cup Standings after last week's St.Jude Championship.

The Northern Irish golfer has an incredible record in his last four outings, including a victory at the 2023 Scottish Open. He finished T6 at The Open Championship before heading for the first playoff of the FedEx Cup last week.

Rory McIlroy played four rounds of 67-66-68-65 at the FedEx St.Jude Championship held at the TPC Southwind from August 10 to August 13. He finished in a two-way tie with English golfer Tommy Fleetwood.

He started the tournament with a birdie on the third hole and made three birdies and two bogeys on the front nine of the first round. He also registered one birdie and an eagle along with a bogey on the back nine to score 67.

He made five birdies and one bogey in the second round and six birdies and four bogeys in the third round. McIlroy played a bogey-free final round to settle in third place at last week's event.

Rory McIlroy's odds to win the 2023 BMW Championship

The former World No.1 has +700 odds to win the 2023 BMW Championship according to DraftsKings sportsbook. Scottie Scheffler has the best chance to win this week's event with odds of +650.

Jon Rahm has also been in great form and can win this week, while the defending BMW Champion Patrick Cantlay has odds of +1000.

Here are the odds for the 2023 BMW Championship, according to DraftsKings:

Scottie Scheffler +650

Rory McIlroy +700

Jon Rahm +850

Patrick Cantlay +1000

Xander Schauffele +1600

Viktor Hovland +1600

Tommy Fleetwood +1800

Tyrrell Hatton +2200

Collin Morikawa +2200

Max Homa +2500

Jordan Spieth +2500

Rickie Fowler +2800

Lucas Glover +2800

Tony Finau +3000

Hideki Matsuyama +3000

Wyndham Clark +3500

Tom Kim +3500

Sungjae Im +3500

Russell Henley +3500

Jason Day +3500

Cameron Young +3500

Matt Fitzpatrick +4000

Corey Conners +4000

Brian Harman +4000

Sam Burns +4500

Si Woo Kim +5000

Justin Rose +5000

Cam Davis +5000

Byeong Hun An +5500

Sepp Straka +6000

J.T. Poston +6500

Keegan Bradley +7000

Emiliano Grillo +7000

Denny McCarthy +7000

Rory McIlroy's current FedEx Cup standing

McIlroy stands in third position in the FedEx Cup Standings after the first playoff. Jon Rahm topped the list followed by Scottie Scheffler.

Here are the FedEx Cup standings:

Jon Rahm Scottie Scheffler Rory McIlroy Lucas Glover Patrick Cantlay Max Homa Viktor Hovland Wyndham Clark Brian Harman Tommy Fleetwood Keegan Bradley Rickie Fowler Tony Finau Taylor Moore Russell Henley Nick Taylor Si Woo Kim Tom Kim Xander Schauffele Adam Schenk Jason Day Collin Morikawa Emiliano Grillo Sepp Straka Corey Conners Tyrrell Hatton Jordan Spieth Sungjae Im Chris Kirk Sam Burns Sahith Theegala Justin Rose Kurt Kitayama Denny McCarthy Seamus Power Lee Hodges Adam Hadwin Byeong Hun An Adam Svensson Matt Fitzpatrick Andrew Putnam Eric Cole J.T. Poston Brendon Todd Cam Davis Cameron Young Hideki Matsuyama Tom Hoge Harris English Patrick Rodgers