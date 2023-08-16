Can Rory McIlroy win the $20,000,000 BMW Championship 2023? Golfer’s odds and current FedEx Cup standing explored

Rory McIlroy, the defending FedEx Cup champion, has been in great form of late. He will look to keep up the form at the 2023 BMW Championship, which is scheduled to take place from August 17 to August 20 at the Olympia Fields North Course.
The tournament has a purse of $20 million and features the top 50 golfers in the FedEx Cup Standings after last week's St.Jude Championship.
The Northern Irish golfer has an incredible record in his last four outings, including a victory at the 2023 Scottish Open. He finished T6 at The Open Championship before heading for the first playoff of the FedEx Cup last week.
Rory McIlroy played four rounds of 67-66-68-65 at the FedEx St.Jude Championship held at the TPC Southwind from August 10 to August 13. He finished in a two-way tie with English golfer Tommy Fleetwood.
He started the tournament with a birdie on the third hole and made three birdies and two bogeys on the front nine of the first round. He also registered one birdie and an eagle along with a bogey on the back nine to score 67.
He made five birdies and one bogey in the second round and six birdies and four bogeys in the third round. McIlroy played a bogey-free final round to settle in third place at last week's event.
Rory McIlroy's odds to win the 2023 BMW Championship
The former World No.1 has +700 odds to win the 2023 BMW Championship according to DraftsKings sportsbook. Scottie Scheffler has the best chance to win this week's event with odds of +650.
Jon Rahm has also been in great form and can win this week, while the defending BMW Champion Patrick Cantlay has odds of +1000.
Here are the odds for the 2023 BMW Championship, according to DraftsKings:
- Scottie Scheffler +650
- Rory McIlroy +700
- Jon Rahm +850
- Patrick Cantlay +1000
- Xander Schauffele +1600
- Viktor Hovland +1600
- Tommy Fleetwood +1800
- Tyrrell Hatton +2200
- Collin Morikawa +2200
- Max Homa +2500
- Jordan Spieth +2500
- Rickie Fowler +2800
- Lucas Glover +2800
- Tony Finau +3000
- Hideki Matsuyama +3000
- Wyndham Clark +3500
- Tom Kim +3500
- Sungjae Im +3500
- Russell Henley +3500
- Jason Day +3500
- Cameron Young +3500
- Matt Fitzpatrick +4000
- Corey Conners +4000
- Brian Harman +4000
- Sam Burns +4500
- Si Woo Kim +5000
- Justin Rose +5000
- Cam Davis +5000
- Byeong Hun An +5500
- Sepp Straka +6000
- J.T. Poston +6500
- Keegan Bradley +7000
- Emiliano Grillo +7000
- Denny McCarthy +7000
Rory McIlroy's current FedEx Cup standing
McIlroy stands in third position in the FedEx Cup Standings after the first playoff. Jon Rahm topped the list followed by Scottie Scheffler.
Here are the FedEx Cup standings:
- Jon Rahm
- Scottie Scheffler
- Rory McIlroy
- Lucas Glover
- Patrick Cantlay
- Max Homa
- Viktor Hovland
- Wyndham Clark
- Brian Harman
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Keegan Bradley
- Rickie Fowler
- Tony Finau
- Taylor Moore
- Russell Henley
- Nick Taylor
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Xander Schauffele
- Adam Schenk
- Jason Day
- Collin Morikawa
- Emiliano Grillo
- Sepp Straka
- Corey Conners
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Jordan Spieth
- Sungjae Im
- Chris Kirk
- Sam Burns
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Rose
- Kurt Kitayama
- Denny McCarthy
- Seamus Power
- Lee Hodges
- Adam Hadwin
- Byeong Hun An
- Adam Svensson
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Andrew Putnam
- Eric Cole
- J.T. Poston
- Brendon Todd
- Cam Davis
- Cameron Young
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Tom Hoge
- Harris English
- Patrick Rodgers