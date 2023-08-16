Golf
  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Can Rory McIlroy win the $20,000,000 BMW Championship 2023? Golfer’s odds and current FedEx Cup standing explored

Can Rory McIlroy win the $20,000,000 BMW Championship 2023? Golfer’s odds and current FedEx Cup standing explored

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Aug 16, 2023 13:39 GMT
St Jude Championship Golf
Rory McIlroy (Image via AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Rory McIlroy, the defending FedEx Cup champion, has been in great form of late. He will look to keep up the form at the 2023 BMW Championship, which is scheduled to take place from August 17 to August 20 at the Olympia Fields North Course.

The tournament has a purse of $20 million and features the top 50 golfers in the FedEx Cup Standings after last week's St.Jude Championship.

The Northern Irish golfer has an incredible record in his last four outings, including a victory at the 2023 Scottish Open. He finished T6 at The Open Championship before heading for the first playoff of the FedEx Cup last week.

Rory McIlroy played four rounds of 67-66-68-65 at the FedEx St.Jude Championship held at the TPC Southwind from August 10 to August 13. He finished in a two-way tie with English golfer Tommy Fleetwood.

He started the tournament with a birdie on the third hole and made three birdies and two bogeys on the front nine of the first round. He also registered one birdie and an eagle along with a bogey on the back nine to score 67.

He made five birdies and one bogey in the second round and six birdies and four bogeys in the third round. McIlroy played a bogey-free final round to settle in third place at last week's event.

Rory McIlroy's odds to win the 2023 BMW Championship

The former World No.1 has +700 odds to win the 2023 BMW Championship according to DraftsKings sportsbook. Scottie Scheffler has the best chance to win this week's event with odds of +650.

Jon Rahm has also been in great form and can win this week, while the defending BMW Champion Patrick Cantlay has odds of +1000.

Here are the odds for the 2023 BMW Championship, according to DraftsKings:

  • Scottie Scheffler +650
  • Rory McIlroy +700
  • Jon Rahm +850
  • Patrick Cantlay +1000
  • Xander Schauffele +1600
  • Viktor Hovland +1600
  • Tommy Fleetwood +1800
  • Tyrrell Hatton +2200
  • Collin Morikawa +2200
  • Max Homa +2500
  • Jordan Spieth +2500
  • Rickie Fowler +2800
  • Lucas Glover +2800
  • Tony Finau +3000
  • Hideki Matsuyama +3000
  • Wyndham Clark +3500
  • Tom Kim +3500
  • Sungjae Im +3500
  • Russell Henley +3500
  • Jason Day +3500
  • Cameron Young +3500
  • Matt Fitzpatrick +4000
  • Corey Conners +4000
  • Brian Harman +4000
  • Sam Burns +4500
  • Si Woo Kim +5000
  • Justin Rose +5000
  • Cam Davis +5000
  • Byeong Hun An +5500
  • Sepp Straka +6000
  • J.T. Poston +6500
  • Keegan Bradley +7000
  • Emiliano Grillo +7000
  • Denny McCarthy +7000

Rory McIlroy's current FedEx Cup standing

McIlroy stands in third position in the FedEx Cup Standings after the first playoff. Jon Rahm topped the list followed by Scottie Scheffler.

Here are the FedEx Cup standings:

  1. Jon Rahm
  2. Scottie Scheffler
  3. Rory McIlroy
  4. Lucas Glover
  5. Patrick Cantlay
  6. Max Homa
  7. Viktor Hovland
  8. Wyndham Clark
  9. Brian Harman
  10. Tommy Fleetwood
  11. Keegan Bradley
  12. Rickie Fowler
  13. Tony Finau
  14. Taylor Moore
  15. Russell Henley
  16. Nick Taylor
  17. Si Woo Kim
  18. Tom Kim
  19. Xander Schauffele
  20. Adam Schenk
  21. Jason Day
  22. Collin Morikawa
  23. Emiliano Grillo
  24. Sepp Straka
  25. Corey Conners
  26. Tyrrell Hatton
  27. Jordan Spieth
  28. Sungjae Im
  29. Chris Kirk
  30. Sam Burns
  31. Sahith Theegala
  32. Justin Rose
  33. Kurt Kitayama
  34. Denny McCarthy
  35. Seamus Power
  36. Lee Hodges
  37. Adam Hadwin
  38. Byeong Hun An
  39. Adam Svensson
  40. Matt Fitzpatrick
  41. Andrew Putnam
  42. Eric Cole
  43. J.T. Poston
  44. Brendon Todd
  45. Cam Davis
  46. Cameron Young
  47. Hideki Matsuyama
  48. Tom Hoge
  49. Harris English
  50. Patrick Rodgers

Quick Links

Edited by Ankush Das
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...