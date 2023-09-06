Can Ryder Cup-snubbed Adrian Meronk win the DP World Tour Irish Open 2023? Odds explored

Despite being in phenomenal form, Adrian Meronk failed to make the cut for the 2023 European Ryder Cup team. However, the star golfer will compete at this week's Irish Open and has a good chance to win the tournament with odds of 25/1.

The DP World Tour event is slated to take place on September 7 and will have its final round on Sunday, September 10. The tournament features a stellar field including the current World No.2 Rory McIlroy.

According to the odd picks released by the European Tour, Adrian Meronk is one of the expert's favorites to win the tournament.

Here are the odds for the 2023 DP World Tour Irish Open (as per European Tour):

Rory McIlroy 3/1

Tyrrell Hatton 10/1

Adam Scott 18/1

Min Woo Lee 18/1

Shane Lowry 22/1

Adrian Meronk 25/1

Alexander Bjork 30/1

Thomas Detry 30/1

Jordan Smith 30/1

Billy Horschel 33/1

Aaron Rai 33/1

Vincent Norrman 35/1

Ryan Fox 35/1

Joost Luiten 50/1

Thorbjorn Olesen 55/1

Tom Hoge 55/1

Romain Langasque 55/1

Antoine Rozner 55/1

Alex Fitzpatrick 60/1

Rasmus Hojgaard 66/1

Eddie Pepperell 70/1

Padraig Harrington 70/1

Niklas Norgaard 75/1

"He's unfortunate to miss out" - Shane Lowry on Adrian Meronk missing the 2023 Ryder Cup

As the 2023 European Ryder Cup team was announced, fans criticized Captain Luke Donald for not picking up Adrain Meronk. They believed that Meronk deserved a spot over Shane Lowry.

Recently, Lowry spoke about the European Ryder Cup Team in his interview with the media. He appreciated Adrian Meronk for his great form this year. Lowry said (via the @LowryTracker):

"Well, people have their opinion. Adrian has had a great year, and obviously he's unfortunate to miss out, but somebody has to miss out. I'm not going to sit here and disagree with Luke Donald. It was his decision at the end of the day, if he thinks that somebody else is better for this team than he was.”

He went on to say that the European team has the best 12 players.

"I think if you went down the list, you have the best 12 players, and that's why you have six picks, so you have the chance to pick the 12 best players," Lowry added. "Yeah, I personally think that's the right way to go about it, and like I said, I think we have the best 12 players from Europe coming to play this Ryder Cup, and I think we're in form."

"A lot of players are in very good form, as you've seen over the last few weeks, and I think we're going to give it a great go this year," he added.

The 2023 European Ryder Cup team includes Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Robert MacIntyre, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Ludvig Aberg, Sepp Straka, Shane Lowry and Nicolai Hojgaard.