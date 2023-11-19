Grant Forrest aims for PGA Tour card in 2025 following stellar finish at DP World Tour Championship

Grant Forrest finished with a score of under 8 at the 2023 DP World Tour Championship. After struggling with his game in the first three rounds, he bounced back in the final and fired a round of 65. He made seven birdies, two bogeys and one eagle to settle for a score of under seven.

After having an incredible finish at the European Tour event, Forrest aims to earn the PGA Tour card in 2025.

Speaking about the PGA Tour, Grant Forrest said (via The Scotsman):

“It’s tough to do. You probably need to win or have a big result in one of the Rolex Series events like Bob did and there’s no reason why not, really.”

Forrest started his game in the fourth round of the tournament with three consecutive birdies on the first three holes. He then carded another birdie on the eighth hole and a bogey on the ninth. He made three more birdies on the back nine along with an eagle to settle for a score of 7 under 65.

Speaking about his performance, Forrest stated:

"Yeah, it was. I played lovely today. I hardly missed a shot. Honestly, it might sound bad, but it was probably the worst it could have been as I think I made one putt outside ten feet and missed a good few chances.”

“We had a perfect number - 194 yards up the hill a bit - for a 6-iron. We felt the wind was hurting slightly. I aimed it a wee bit right and drew it and it turned out perfect, which was a nice way to finish. I had a weak three-putt bogey at 11 and didn’t birdie two of the par-5s but, all in all, I am happy with that," he added.

Grant Forrest finished in a tie for 27th position at the 2023 DP World Tour Championship with Jens Dantorp, Matt Fitzpatrick, Yannik Paul, and Vincent Norrman.

Who won the 2023 DP World Tour Championship?

Nicolai Hojgaard won the 2023 DP World Tour Championship after playing four rounds of 67-66-70-64. He birdied the final six holes on the back nine to win the tournament.

Matt Wallace, who made nine consecutive birdies in the third round to top the leaderboard, finished in a tie for second place. He ended tied up with Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland.

Jon Rahm, 2023 Masters winner, finished tied for fifth place with Matthieu Pavon and Thriston Lawrence. Victor Perez finished in eighth place, while Jeff Winther finished in a tie for ninth place. Rory McIlroy settled in a tie for 22nd position with Julien Guerrier, Zander Lombard and Sepo Straka.