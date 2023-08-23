“Heck of a golfer...NOT a LEFTY” – Fans confused as Brian Harman throws a 'solid' first pitch at the Atlanta Braves game with his right hand

Left-handed golfer Brian Harman confused his fans with an amazing first pitch with his right hand at the Atlanta Braves game on Tuesday. He was honored at Truist Park ahead of the Braves hosting the Mets for his incredible performance this year.

The American golfer earned a spot in the 2023 Ryder Cup team after the BMW Championship on Sunday and also won the Open Championship last month.

The former Georgia Bulldog and Savannah Christian golf star plays golf with his left hand but surprisingly he took a solid pitch with his right hand on Tuesday night.

The PGA Tour shared a video of his pitch on its Twitter account with the caption:

"The Champion Golfer of the Year brought the heat 🔥@HarmanBrian threw out the first pitch at tonight's Atlanta Braves game."

Expand Tweet

Fans commented about their confusion in the comments section of the post.

"Heck of a golfer. NOT a LEFTY," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"Another righty playing lefty," another commented.

Expand Tweet

"Interesting that he plays lefty and throws right handed. Opposite of Spieth," another fan chimed in.

Expand Tweet

Here are some more fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

When will Brian Harman play next?

Harman will play next at the 2023 Tour Championship, which will take place at the East Lake Golf Course from Thursday to Sunday. The tournament is the final FedEx Cup playoff event featuring 30 golfers.

Brian Harman will tee off at the event on Thursday at 1:27 pm ET with Patrick Cantlay. The 2023 Open Championship winner is one of the top favorites to win the tournament this week with odds of +4500 as per SportsLine.

The first round of the Tour Championship will start at 11:26 am ET with Jordan Spieth and Sepp Straka taking the first shot of the day followed by Emiliano Grillo and Tyrrell Hatton. Scottie Scheffler will take the final shot of the first round with Viktor Hovland at 2:00 pm ET.

Here are the tee times for the 2023 Tour Championship round 1 (All time in ET):

11:26 a.m. — Jordan Spieth, Sepp Straka

11:37 a.m. — Emiliano Grillo, Tyrrell Hatton

11:48 a.m. — Jason Day, Sam Burns

11:59 a.m. — Adam Schenk, Collin Morikawa

12:10 p.m. — Taylor Moore, Nick Taylor

12:21 p.m. — Corey Conners, Si Woo Kim

12:32 p.m. — Sungjae Im, Tony Finau

12:43 p.m. — Xander Schauffele, Tom Kim

12:54 p.m. — Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler

1:05 p.m. — Tommy Fleetwood, Russell Henley

1:16 p.m. — Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick

1:27 p.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Brian Harman

1:38 p.m. — Lucas Glover, Max Homa

1:49 p.m. — Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm

2:00 p.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland

Brian Harman last played at the 2023 BMW Championship and finished in T5 position in a two-way tie with the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open winner Max Homa.

He played four rounds of 65-68-67-69 to settle with a score of under 11. Viktor Hovland won the tournament last week by two strokes over Matt Fitzpatrick and Scottie Scheffler.