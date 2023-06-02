“I can get paid now for good finishes” – Sam Bennett is over the moon with his professional debut at the Memorial Tournament 2023

Sam Bennett is the latest college star to break into professional status. The reigning U.S. Amateur champion abruptly ended his collegiate career to become a sensation at this year’s Masters. Following this, the breakout golfer opened his debut Memorial Tournament with a solid one-under 71 on Thursday and is more than excited to continue the run.

Bennett sat T17 on the Memorial Tournament leaderboard after Day 1. The golfer shared the spot with the likes of Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland and Emiliano Grillo among others. Exempt into the Memorial field by virtue of his U.S. Amateur victory, Bennett didn’t hold back on his excitement when speaking to the media. Opening up about his pro debut at the Muirfield Village Golf Club, the golfer said he was pumped that he “can get paid now for good finishes.”

Speaking to the media about his pro debut at the Memorial Tournament 2023, Sam Bennett said, as quoted by Golf Digest:

“I can get paid now for good finishes. It's been a long time coming. I had a great amateur career and was happy to get started with my professional debut here at Memorial.”

Bennett reiterated that he had a great amateur career and was ready to make it big on the professional stage. It is pertinent to note that the 23-year-old Texan looked at home at the Jack Nicklaus-designed course on Thursday. The college golf star further recalled his dream outing at the Masters 2023, where he sat third on the leaderboard at the end of Day 2.

He said:

“I was locked in. I played the Masters. I made the cut at the U.S. Open last year. I played Arnold Palmer, Valero, a tournament in Dubai. So I kind of know what it's like a little bit out here and what it takes to be successful.”

Sam Bennett says he was 'itching' for professional golf action

Sam Bennett, who stayed for a fifth year at Texas A&M but carded a five-over 75 in his final college round at the NCAA Championship Monday at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona before his pro career switch up. While his college career was more than impressive, Bennett noted that he was “itching” to take the next step in his career.

He added:

“Yeah, I was itching. But I knew what was at stake. I came back for my fifth year, and I wanted to respect my team, respect my decision. So, they're first and foremost. And tour golf's always going to be there for me. I wanted to have one last run at a national championship with my team.”

Sam Bennett is currently on a stacked field at the Muirfield Village Golf Club competing for a whopping $20 million prize purse. It is also noteworthy that Bennett will travel to next week’s RBC Canadian Open and the U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club.

It’ll be interesting to see how the breakout college star performs on the big stage in the coming months.

