“I didn’t see it coming” - Ludvig Aberg’s former caddie says he was ‘shocked and disappointed’ by the golfer’s decision to split

Earlier this week, Ludvig Aberg announced his decision to split ways with caddie Jack Clarke. The duo parted ways after two professional wins, eight top-25 finishes on the PGA Tour and a Ryder Cup victory. Despite the good run, Ludvig enlisted veteran caddie Joe Skovron as his bagman for the 2024 season.

According to an NBC Sports report, the 23-year-old picked Skovron to have more experience on the bag. Clarke has now come out to confirm the same. Furthermore, the former caddie on Thursday said he was “shocked and disappointed” by the Swedish golfer’s decision to split. Opening up on the split, Clarke, who was beside Aberg during all of his victories, said that he ‘didn’t see it coming.’

Speaking to Bunkered about Ludvig Aberg’s decision to part ways with him, Jack Clarke said:

“He just turned around to me the week before last and said he was going to let me go, purely based on wanting more experience on the bag. Before the conversation I didn’t see it coming because of the results we had together but I totally respect his decision.

I was shocked and disappointed by the decision, but at the end of the day it’s his decision to hopefully become what he wants to become.”

Aberg himself emphasized to Clarke that he was looking for a caddie with more experience on the Major championships front. Having won the Ryder Cup with Team Europe, the young Swede is set to make his debut major appearance at the 2024 Masters.

Clarke also said:

“When he said the experience in majors, I can’t say too much about it because I don’t have that.”

It is pertinent to note that Jack Clarke is LPGA Player Madelene Sagstrom's partner. He was notified that the Grant Thornton Invitational would be his last event with Ludvig Aberg, where the golfer shared greens with Sagstrom. Despite the close connection, the young Swede has now finalized his decision to fire Clarke.

Ludvig Aberg has Joe Skovron on the bag for 2024

Aberg had a fast ascent up the golf leaderboard and saw him register a PGA Tour and a DP World Tour win this year. The golfer, who is only six months into his pro career, shot up over 3,000 places in the world rankings. The Swedish golfer will now be eyeing a stronger season in 2024. His decision to team up with veteran caddie Joe Skovron makes sense in this sense.

For the unversed, Skovron has caddied for Rickie Fowler for 13 seasons. He was on the bag for Tom Kim last season, where he helped the South Korean star finish T2 at the Open Championship and T8 at the US Open. Notably, the 43-year-old caddie has over 50 major championship starts on his resume.

Ludvig Aberg and Joe Skovron will start their journey together at The Sentry in January. It’ll be interesting to see how the partnership does over the season.