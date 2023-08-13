"I'm pretty proud of myself" - Charley Hull sets sights on capturing her first major title at the 2023 AIG Women's Open       

Charley Hull is tied for first place at the 2023 AIG Women's Open with Lilia Vu after a third-round 68. This week, the Englishwoman hopes to win her first major championship after shooting a four-under-par round of 68 on Saturday to move to the top of the leaderboard.
Despite the unfavorable weather conditions on Saturday, Hull played well enough to take a one-stroke lead over Hyo Joo Kim and Angel Yin. Her best finish at the competition came in 2014 when she finished 12th place. Charley Hull hopes to build on it with a victory in this week's major.
Speaking about her performance in the third round, Hull explained via Golf Monthly:
"Obviously it was so windy today, but we dug deep. I struck the ball pretty well. I was pretty confident and felt good out there, and I'm pretty proud of myself, so can't wait to get back in the bath and just chill tonight. Another late tee time tomorrow, I think it's 3.00, is it, so have the whole afternoon."
If Charley Hull wins this week, she will be the ninth English golfer to clinch the trophy of the Women's British Open.
Charley Hull's performances in 2023
The English golfer started the new year playing at the 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions and finishied in the T2 position. She won $152, 898 in prize money from the event. She later played at the Honda LPGA Thailand and finished in the T23 position.
Hull has competed in all five major tournaments in her career with the best finish recorded at the Chevron Championship in 2016 when she tied for second place. She had finished T2 at the US Women's Open in 2023, T6 at the 2018 Women's PGS Championship, T12 Women's British Open, and T3 at the Evian Championship.
Here are the results of all events Charley Hull played in 2023:
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions
- Venue: Lake Nona Golf & Country Club
- Result: T2
- Score: 69-69-69-69 276 (-12)
- Prize money: $152,898
Honda LPGA Thailand
- Venue: Siam Country Club (Pattaya Old Course)
- Result: T23
- Score: 69-67-69-72 277 (-11)
LPGA Drive On Championship
- Venue: Superstition Mountain Golf Club
- Result: T7
- Score: 71-66-66-69 272 (-16)
- Prize money: $37,185
DIO Implant LA Open
- Venue: Palos Verdes Golf Club
- Result: T18
- Score: 68-69-71-71 279 (-5)
- Prize money: $19,438
The Chevron Championship
- Venue: The Club at Carlton Woods
- Result: Missed Cut
JM Eagle LA Championship
- Venue: Wilshire Country Club
- Result: T17
- Score: 72-70-69-70 281 (-3)
- Prize money: $35,608
Mizuho Americas Open
- Venue: Liberty National Golf Club
- Result: T21
- Score: 70-72-73-71 286 (-2)
- Prize money: $28,443
Meijer LPGA Classic
- Venue: Blythefield Country Club
- Result: Missed Cut
KPMG Women's PGA Championship
- Venue: Baltusrol GC
- Result: Missed Cut
U.S. Women's Open
- Venue: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Result: T2
- Score: 73-72-71-66 282 (-6)
- Prize money: $969,231
Amundi Evian Championship
- Venue: Evian Resort Golf Club
- Result: Missed Cut
FREED GROUP Women's Scottish Open
- Venue: Dundonald Links
- Result: T35
- Score: 73-74-71-69287 (-1)
- Prize money: $10,575