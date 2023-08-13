"I'm pretty proud of myself" - Charley Hull sets sights on capturing her first major title at the 2023 AIG Women's Open       

Charley Hull is tied for first place at the 2023 AIG Women's Open with Lilia Vu after a third-round 68. This week, the Englishwoman hopes to win her first major championship after shooting a four-under-par round of 68 on Saturday to move to the top of the leaderboard.

Despite the unfavorable weather conditions on Saturday, Hull played well enough to take a one-stroke lead over Hyo Joo Kim and Angel Yin. Her best finish at the competition came in 2014 when she finished 12th place. Charley Hull hopes to build on it with a victory in this week's major.

Speaking about her performance in the third round, Hull explained via Golf Monthly:

"Obviously it was so windy today, but we dug deep. I struck the ball pretty well. I was pretty confident and felt good out there, and I'm pretty proud of myself, so can't wait to get back in the bath and just chill tonight. Another late tee time tomorrow, I think it's 3.00, is it, so have the whole afternoon."

If Charley Hull wins this week, she will be the ninth English golfer to clinch the trophy of the Women's British Open.

Charley Hull's performances in 2023

The English golfer started the new year playing at the 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions and finishied in the T2 position. She won $152, 898 in prize money from the event. She later played at the Honda LPGA Thailand and finished in the T23 position.

Hull has competed in all five major tournaments in her career with the best finish recorded at the Chevron Championship in 2016 when she tied for second place. She had finished T2 at the US Women's Open in 2023, T6 at the 2018 Women's PGS Championship, T12 Women's British Open, and T3 at the Evian Championship.

Here are the results of all events Charley Hull played in 2023:

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions

Venue: Lake Nona Golf & Country Club

Result: T2

Score: 69-69-69-69 276 (-12)

Prize money: $152,898

Honda LPGA Thailand

Venue: Siam Country Club (Pattaya Old Course)

Result: T23

Score: 69-67-69-72 277 (-11)

LPGA Drive On Championship

Venue: Superstition Mountain Golf Club

Result: T7

Score: 71-66-66-69 272 (-16)

Prize money: $37,185

DIO Implant LA Open

Venue: Palos Verdes Golf Club

Result: T18

Score: 68-69-71-71 279 (-5)

Prize money: $19,438

The Chevron Championship

Venue: The Club at Carlton Woods

Result: Missed Cut

JM Eagle LA Championship

Venue: Wilshire Country Club

Result: T17

Score: 72-70-69-70 281 (-3)

Prize money: $35,608

Mizuho Americas Open

Venue: Liberty National Golf Club

Result: T21

Score: 70-72-73-71 286 (-2)

Prize money: $28,443

Meijer LPGA Classic

Venue: Blythefield Country Club

Result: Missed Cut

KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Venue: Baltusrol GC

Result: Missed Cut

U.S. Women's Open

Venue: Pebble Beach Golf Links

Result: T2

Score: 73-72-71-66 282 (-6)

Prize money: $969,231

Amundi Evian Championship

Venue: Evian Resort Golf Club

Result: Missed Cut

FREED GROUP Women's Scottish Open

Venue: Dundonald Links

Result: T35

Score: 73-74-71-69287 (-1)

Prize money: $10,575