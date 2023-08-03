Joel Dahmen faces challenging odds at Wyndham Championship, hopes to extend 5-year streak of FedEx Cup Playoff appearances

Joel Dahmen is at the Wyndham Championship with only one goal in mind - to make the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Like most other golfers, Dahmen is looking to make the top 70 on the FedEx Cup rankings and advance to the playoffs.

However, Dahmen is not in the best position right now. Ranked 82nd on the list, he needs to have the perfect weekend in order to make the cut for the Playoffs, which has been reduced from 125 to 70 this year.

Dahmen needs 107 points to make it inside the top 70, which means he will have to finish sixth or better at the Wyndham Championship. Joel Dahmen had a great start to the season, with three straight top-10 finishes. However, luck has not been on his side recently.

Speaking via SBNation, Dahmen said:

“Got off to such a good start in the fall and then not playing so well recently, you’re going to just go push. There’s no secret. I’m not going to go do anything special on the range or the putting green to figure it out.”

Reduced field for FedEx Cup Playoff affects Joel Dahmen's chances of making the cut

With the field being reduced from 125 to 70, golfers like Joel Dahmen are struggling to make the cut. While Dahmen did have a top-10 finish at the Barracuda Championship, his failed campaign at the 3M Open did not help his chances of making the Playoffs.

However, consistent golf is tough to match, and Joel Dahmen feels like now is the time for him to do well.

“I think over the course of 25 or 30 events, you’re going to play well. And I’m just thinking I’m due to play well," Dahmen said.

Due to the new rule, golfers like Shane Lowry, Adam Scott, and Billy Horschel are at risk of missing out. The FedEx Cup has a $75 million prize purse, of which $18 goes to the winner.

The FedEx Cup Playoffs will be held between August 10 and 27 at the Olympia Fields Country Club, East Lake Golf Club, and the TPC Southwind