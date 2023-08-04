“No sh*t he wants to play on the Ryder Cup” – Harold Varner III loses cool as media asks Talor Gooch about his US team qualification

Harold Varner III is famous for his joyful personality. However, the LIV golfer seemed to lose his cool while defending his teammate Talor Gooch in a news conference. The 32-year-old American golfer turned serious after Gooch was asked questions about his Ryder Cup US team qualification.

The media on Thursday, during a team press conference with LIV Golf's Range Goats, asked Gooch if US Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson had reached out to him. The golfer quickly replied, “Not yet.” Following this, he was asked if he thought he should be on the team. Despite the question being to Gooch, Varner interjected and said, “No sh*t he wants to play on the Ryder Cup.”

Replying to the media about the question aimed at Gooch, Harold Varner said at the LIV Golf Greenbrier presser, as quoted by Golf Channel:

"I think that's a tough question. No sh*t he wants to play on the Ryder Cup team, and some people think he should be on the team. But if he's playing, I would say yes every time. Who doesn't want to represent their country?”

Varner went on to defend Gooch. He added:

"He's playing absolutely great golf, so I think it's a great question, but also I think it's kind of hard for him to sit here and be like, 'Yeah, I don't think I should be on the Ryder Cup team.' You know what I mean? I think that's very difficult."

It is pertinent to note that Talor Gooch is on top of his form. The golfer, who joined the Saudi-backed circuit ahead of its inaugural event in London last June, has bagged four wins already. Despite the wins, the golfer has dropped from OWGR 35th to 107th, as LIV Golf events don’t qualify for points.

Talor Gooch focused on playing good golf on LIV

Despite the possible Ryder Cup selection shun, Talor Gooch seems focused on playing well on LIV. Following Varner’s strong comments, the 31-year-old golfer said that he’ll “just continue to play good golf” and try to “sway” people with power in his favor.

He said:

"I think that what I think doesn't matter for it, unfortunately," Gooch said Thursday, "so I'll just continue to play good golf and let the people whose opinions matter, hopefully, we can sway them a little bit."

With the Ryder Cup set to tee off in roughly a month’s time in Rome, it’ll be interesting to see if Gooch manages to make the final team.