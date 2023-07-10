“Not one that I can objectively evaluate” – PGA Tour’s influential policy board member resigns citing issues with the PGA-PIF deal

In a major development, former AT&T executive Randall Stephenson resigned from the PGA Tour’s influential policy board. The senior official shared a letter stating the “serious concerns” he had over the tour’s controversial partnership with the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund.

In the letter dated, Sunday, July 9, Stephenson claimed that the framework of the deal between the PGA Tour and the PIF ‘is not one that he can objectively evaluate or in good conscience support.’ The official mentioned the US intelligence report concerning Jamal Khashoggi’s assassination in 2018. He noted that the American circuit’s board should rethink its governance model.

Longtime chair and chief executive of AT&T Randall Stephenson wrote, as quoted by The Washington Post:

“I joined this board 12 years ago to serve the best players in the world and to expand the virtues of sportsmanship instilled through the game of golf… It (the PGA-PIF deal) is not one that I can objectively evaluate or in good conscience support, particularly in light of the U.S. intelligence report concerning Jamal Khashoggi in 2018."

He added:

“I hope, as this board moves forward, it will comprehensively rethink its governance model and keep its options open to evaluate alternative sources of capital beyond the current framework agreement.”

Randall Stephenson resigns over the PGA Tour-PIF deal

Randall Stephenson sent the letter to fellow policy board members before resigning with immediate effect. According to The Washington Post, the letter also noted that he wished to resign in June, soon after the deal was made public. However, the move was delayed due to PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan’s unspecified health concerns.

Recently, Monahan informed that he will be returning for duty on July 17. Ahead of this, the AT&T executive has filed a resignation. Moreover, Stephenson stated that his letter ‘covers everything he has to say’ and won’t be making comments on it anymore. However, the PGA is yet to comment on the resignation.

For the unversed, the PGA Tour and the PIF announced a shock deal to team up and drop their litigation against each other. The two rival sides joined hands to create a new for-profit entity that would oversee the commercial interests of the PGA Tour, LIV Golf and the Europe-based DP World Tour.

The move had caused major havoc in the golf world. Fans and players were divided by the sudden alliance. Despite the heat, PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan and PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan went ahead with the deal.

