“Thank you inspiring a generation of golfers” – Max Homa, other PGA Tour pros react to Jersey Jerry's 37-hour hole-in-one saga

Max Homa praised Jersey Jerry for his incredible hole-in-one after dedicating 37 hours to the golf course. The hobbyist golfer challenged himself to make a hole-in-one at Pebble Beach's seventh hole.

On Wednesday, January 3, he began playing the game and continued for the entire day until his body could no longer swing, at which point he slept on the course. He resumed swinging the following morning; he made a hole-in-one on his 2627th stroke.

Jerry was live throughout his time on the course, with thousands of fans cheering for him online. Professional golfers commended the Barstool Sports star for his perseverance, as he eventually made the shot of his dreams.

In an interview with the PGA Tour, Max Homa, who is in Hawaii for the 2024 Sentry Tournament, said that Jerry has inspired the younger generation of golfers.

"What's up, Jerry? Congratulations! Thank you for inspiring a generation of golfers. You beat the machine," said Homa.

Tommy Fleetwood also congratulated Jerry and said:

"Jerry, Finnis says you were lucky but I say it was awesome. Congratulations mate. Nice celebration, too."

Sahith Theegala, who tops the leaderboard of 2024 The Sentry after the first round, said:

"Jerry, congrats, my man. You're putting the world on its head. What you did is just special, special stuff. You're the man."

Expand Tweet

Golfers have also shared messages praising Jerry on social media. Here are more tweets from professional golfers on Jersey Jerry's hole-in-one.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"That was really tough"- Jersey Jerry on hitting hole-in-one after 37 hours

Jersey Jerry became the talk of the town with his remarkable ace after 37 hours of continuous dedication. For an amateur golfer, hitting a hole-in-one was undoubtedly difficult, but Jerry succeeded.

According to Golf Digest, several professional golfers, including Thomas Pieters and Edoardo Molinari, attempted to make the ace in the past but were unsuccessful after 500 balls. But Jersey Jerry was a committed player; he didn't quit until he made it.

After making the shot, Jerry opened up about his shot and said it was tough. He said (via Golf Monthly):

"That was really tough, that was not easy. I did not even bring a change of clothes because I thought it was going to be like three hours. I'm happy I stuck it out. Thank you Barstool, thank you to everyone who watched and gifted [money]. To all the little guys out there - we are better than machines. We did it."

Expand Tweet

According to Golf Digest, Jersey Jerry's real name is Gerard Gilfone.He is a popular video streamer at Barstool Sports and is pretty active on social media.